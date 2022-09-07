FROSTBURG — In a rematch of last season's Class 1A West Region I title game, Mountain Ridge again got the better of Fort Hill, sweeping the Sentinels on Tuesday night.
Mountain Ridge advanced to its first state championship game in school history in 2021, and it continued the momentum in its opener winning 25-9, 25-19 and 25-20.
Kendall Kirkwood notched a game-high 12 service points with four blocks and four kills. Mia DeCarlo tallied 11 service points, four aces, seven kills and four digs. Avery Tipton had team-highs in assists (10) and digs (nine) and added eight service points, while Ella Snyder contributed a game-high 11 kills with seven digs and six service points.
Fort Hill's Alyssa Shoemaker finished with a game-high 14 assists, and Jaidee Guinn had the game's most digs with 14. Jovie Breitfeller added five kills.
In the junior varsity game, Fort Hill won 2-0 (25-23, 25-14).
For the Sentinels, Kamryn Rice had four aces, MaeLeigh Plummer tallied four kills and two blocks, and Cailin Roberson struck five aces. Makayla Ziler led the way for Mountain Ridge with six service points, and Mollee Slaubaugh and Kayden Wilson tallied three service points apiece.
Mountain Ridge (1-0) is at Allegany on Tuesday, and Fort Hill (0-1) hosts Allegany on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Calvary Christian 3, Cumberland Valley 0
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Undefeated Calvary Christian used balanced play from five players to sweep Mason-Dixon Christian Conference foe Cumberland Valley on its floor on Tuesday.
Game scores were 25-14, 25-6 and 25-16.
Allie Scritchfield again led the team in assists, this time finishing with 21. She also scored eight service points with three aces and she had two digs. Emy Wilson led with nine kills, had seven digs, had four points and two blocks with an assist. Aiyana Yoder scored 17 points, had three aces and two kills. Bethany Carrington made 12 digs, scored nine points, had five kills, four aces and a block. Shilah Ganoe scored 11 points with three aces and she had six digs and had five kills.
Calvary Christian, now 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference, goes out of conference on Thursday hosting Keyser Thursday evening at 7 p.m. The junior varsity, which also beat Cumberland Valley 2-0 (25-15, 25-15), will begin the evening's activities at 6 p.m.
