FROSTBURG — Mia DeCarlo threatened a triple-double as Mountain Ridge swept Southern, 25-12, 25-10, 25-19, on Tuesday night.
DeCarlo ended with 14 digs, nine kills, seven service points and two aces for the Miners, who improved to 7-1 on the season with the victory.
Reghan Sivic tallied 10 service points, four kills, three blocks and three aces; Ella Snyder notched nine kills, eight service points and five digs; Kaitlyn Simpson garnered 10 service points and five assists; and Makenna Conway finished with 12 assists.
Mountain Ridge also swept the junior varsity match, winning 25-12, 25-14. Anne Baker had 10 service points and Lindsey Stafford nine.
Mountain Ridge is at Fort Hill on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Southern hosts Lighthouse on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Northern 3, Fort Hill 0
CUMBERLAND — Madison Seese had a match-best 12 kills, and Northern swept Fort Hill, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21, on Tuesday.
In addition to her hit total, Seese added two blocks, three digs and an ace. Braelyn Brenneman posted nine kills and eight blocks, and Ady Taylor racked up 33 assists.
Fort Hill, which fell to 2-8, was led by Jaidee Guinn with 14 digs, Jovie Breitfeller with eight kills and five digs, and Talia Young with seven kills and two blocks.
The Sentinels won the junior varsity game, 25-17, 19-25, 15-11, to up their record to 8-2 on the year.
Maeleigh Plummer had nine kills and three blocks; Jaiden Fradiska notched eight digs and four kills; Kearstyn Rice finished with five kills; Gabbi River ended at eight kills; Jaylynn Robertson garnered 10 digs; and Addison Frantz tallied nine digs and five assists.
For the Northern JVs, Lily Chambers had 10 kills, Callie Pudlak ended with six kills and five blocks, and Marisa Perez posted 15 assists, six aces and three kills.
Fort Hill hosts Mountain Ridge on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Northern hosted Hyndman on Wednesday.
Berkeley Springs 3, Fort Hill 1
CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill fell to Berkeley Springs, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, on Monday night.
The Sentinels were led by Liz O'Neal with 15 assists, Breitfeller with 11 kills, Young with eight kills and four blocks, Guinn with 18 digs and Sofia Ottaviani with 12 digs.
The Fort Hill JVs won 25-14, 25-19. Rice ended with four kills and four digs, and Robertson garnered six aces.
Fort Hill 3, Southern 1
CUMBERLAND — Breitfeller tallied a double-double, and Fort Hill downed Southern, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, on Sept. 29.
Breitfeller garnered 17 digs, 12 kills and five aces, O'Neal had eight assists and Guinn racked up 20 digs.
Fort Hill won the JV game 25-9, 25-22. Cailin Robertson and Kamryn rice each had three aces, and Addison Frantz had six digs.
