FROSTBURG — Ella Snyder and Mia DeCarlo recorded triple-doubles, as Mountain Ridge recovered from dropping the first game to defeat Keyser, 3-1, on Monday night.
The Golden Tornado took the opening game 25-21, but the Miners won three straight, 25-20, 25-13, 25-22, to improve to 9-1 on the season.
Snyder finished with 12 points, 10 kills, 13 digs and six aces, and DeCarlo collected 10 points, 12 kills, 18 digs and three aces. Avery Tipton just missed a triple-double with 11 assists, 11 digs, nine points and five aces.
Kendall Kirkwood tallied 13 points, five kills and three aces, and Makenna Conway garnered a team-high 14 assists.
For Keyser, Cammie Simpson ended with seven aces, seven kills, six blocks and two digs; Charity Wolfe had nine kills and eight blocks; and Lilly Saville tallied 18 assists, three blocks and one dig.
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge (3-6) won 25-22, 15-25, 16-14. The Miners were paced by Macy Barth at 11 points, Kayden Wilson at eight points and Anne Baker at five points.
The Keyser JVs were paced by Amaya Bartlett with 11 assists, four digs and two kills, and Faith Hamric at seven digs, four kills, two aces and a block.
Mountain Ridge is at Clear Spring on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Keyser hosts Berkeley Springs on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Calvary 3, Frankfort 0
CRESAPTOWN — For the first time in a long while, Calvary Christian found itself in trouble.
The undefeated Eagles were hosting the Frankfort Falcons and found themselves in a 10-0 hole in the first set. They later trailed 19-10 but battled back to win 25-23, setting the tone for the next two games as Calvary swept the Falcons by winning the next two sets 25-16 and 25-13.
“First game, it was a real struggle,” said Calvary head coach John Wall. “We ended up down 10-0 and struggled to get a handle on their attackers. After some adjustments, we turned the game around.”
When they were trailing 19-10, the Eagles won several service points from Shilah Ganoe, Aiyana Yoder and Bethany Carrington.
“Each had several points in a row,” Wall said, “that turned the game around.
“If you’re going to dig yourself a 10-point hole, that’s hard to overcome. They stayed with it until the end. An amazing comeback.”
The Eagles (24-0 overall, 14-0 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) also extended another streak, winning their 64th straight at home.
Calvary had three girls with double-doubles, led by Emy Wilson, who “took the reigns, really got them fired up and ready to play,” Wall said. Wilson finished with 17 kills, 11 digs, nine points, four aces and three blocks. Allie Scritchfield had a team-high 37 assists, 11 points and three digs, and Ganoe had 25 digs, 13 points with three aces and nine kills. Traci Michael had 14 digs, four points, two aces and a kill. Yoder had 10 points, three kills, digs and blocks and two aces. Carrington had 14 digs, nine kills, four points and aces and three blocks, and Paula Ganoe finished with 16 digs and a kill.
Individual statistics for the Falcons were unavailable.
Calvary also won the junior varsity match, 2-1. Game scores were 19-25, 25-18 and 15-6.
The Eagles visit Northern on Thursday at 6 and 7 p.m.
Allegany 3, Fort Hill 1
CUMBERLAND — Behind double-doubles from Anika Stylinski and Allison Leatherman, Allegany toppled Fort Hill, 3-1, on Monday.
Allegany opened to a two-game lead after edging Fort Hill, 27-25, in the opening game and cruising 25-13 in the second. The Sentinels took the third set 25-23, but the Campers took the fourth 25-20 to grab the win.
Stylinski collected 12 points, 14 assists, seven digs and five aces, and Leatherman finished with 16 points, 31 digs and three kills to lead Allegany.
Maddi Ruhl garnered 13 points, seven aces, five kills and three digs; Zoey Rhodes added 11 assists, seven points and seven digs; and Ariaya Walker tallied 11 kills and two digs.
For the Sentinels (2-10), Devin Blank had four blocks; Jovie Breitfeller had 10 service points, 18 digs and eight kills; Jaidee Guinn had eight service points and 25 digs; Talia Young had three aces and eight service points; and Alyssa Shoemaker had 10 service points and eight assists.
Allegany won the junior varsity game 25-17, 26-24. Mackenzie Monahan finished with five aces, five kills and three digs; Chloe DeBlock had 12 digs and an ace; and Ava Strother tallied 12 digs, an ace and an assist.
The Fort Hill JVs (9-3) were led by Kamryn Rice with 10 service points and MaeLeigh Plummer with three blocks and three kills.
Fort Hill is at Frankfort on Wednesday at 7:15 points, Allegany hosts Frankfort on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
