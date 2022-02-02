CUMBERLAND — Sometimes getting a win is as simple as doing just enough when it matters most. On Wednesday night, Fort Hill did just that, as the Sentinels nailed free throws down the stretch to pull away from Northern, 68-58.
In a physical, tightly-contested matchup that featured 41 fouls and 66 free-throw attempts, the Sentinels made the most of their opportunities, with Logan Mullery scoring 17 points and Gavin Carney adding 15. The duo combined for five field goals — Mullery had three, including a 3-pointer — and shot 21 of 24 from the free-throw line.
“We did enough to win,” said Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner. “I thought that in the last couple of minutes, we played basketball pretty hard — hard enough to get a victory. There were times throughout the game I thought we lacked a lot defensively, but I thought we were aggressive on offense at least going to the basket. That was the difference — getting to the free-throw line.”
Kellen Hinebaugh led the charge for the Huskies, scoring a game-high 23 points on eight field goals and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line.
“I thought we played well,” said Northern interim head coach Ron Opel. “I told the guys in the locker room it was back and forth the whole game. Until the end when we had to start fouling and trying to get the ball, it was five points this way, five points the other way. We were right there the whole time. I can’t be disappointed with how they played at all.”
After Nathan Farrell hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Fort Hill a 12-9 edge at the end of one, the Sentinels scored 14 of the first half’s final 20 points to take a 28-23 advantage into halftime.
The Huskies retook the lead at 4:06 in the third thanks to a pair of free throws by Tyler Yoder, but Carney took over from there, scoring eight points over the remainder of the frame, including 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Carney scored 14 of his 15 in the second half.
“He’s getting better all the time,” Burner said of Carney. “He gives us a different dynamic. We think he can take some of the bigger guys off the dribble, which he did that today. Him and Logan down the stretch were the difference.”
The Sentinels went on a 5-0 run late in the frame, but Ethyn Peck knocked down 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute to get Northern to within three, 47-44, entering the fourth.
Hinebaugh and Carney ran the game early in the fourth, with Northern going on a 5-4 run and the duo accounting for all nine points. But Jabril Daniels gave the Sentinels a cushion with a layup and a runner off the front iron with 4:52 to play to give Fort Hill a 56-49 lead.
Northern got back to within two, 56-54, with 3:12 to play following a 3-pointer by Ethan Sebold and a pair of free throws from Hinebaugh, but Bryce Schadt ended the run with a steal and a layup to send the Huskies into a timeout at 2:29.
Fort Hill forced a turnover on the ensuing inbounds pass and put the game away at the foul line from there. After Schadt’s swipe-and-score, the Sentinels shot 10 of 12 from the foul line over the last 2:29 — Mullery shot 7 of 8, Carney sunk a pair and Schadt went 1 of 2. As a team, Fort Hill shot 25 of 37 from the line, while Northern went 19 for 29.
Northern (7-9) faces a lengthy layoff before traveling to Calvary on Feb. 10.
“We’re heading in the right direction,” Opel said. “The season’s always a work in progress. You don’t want to be peaking in January or even the first part of February. You want to be peaking when you get into the playoffs. We still have a few more weeks to that. They know there’s things we need to work on. ... They’ve all bought into the let’s do what we need to improve situation. They’re ready to hit their stride and peak heading into the playoffs too. But we’ve got a couple weeks and I think seven more games to go to get to that point.”
After starting the season 1-9, Fort Hill (3-10) has won two of three — both wins came against the Huskies. The Sentinels host No. 3 Southern on Friday.
“We just have to keep getting better,” Burner said. “We left a lot to be desired. But I’m not taking anything away from the kids. I’m proud of them that they won a basketball game — it’s tough to win basketball games — but we have to tighten up certain things. Whether it’s been a rebounding issue, today it was a help issue. We assume a lot that somebody else is going to help and then we don’t get anyone to help. I didn’t think we talked real well on defense. On the other end of that, we were aggressive, but you have to keep the other team from scoring. We didn’t do a good job of keeping the ball away from the basket. At some point, we can’t take a step forward and win a basketball game, and then regress defensively.”
