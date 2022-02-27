ACCIDENT — Logan Mullery had the go-ahead free throws as he and Tavin Willis combined for 25 points, while Northern shot 0 for 4 from the free-throw line in the final minute, as Fort Hill took down the Huskies, 42-40, on Friday night in Class 1A West Region I quarterfinal action.
Mullery’s 13 points were a game-high, knocking down three shots from the floor and 6 of 8 from the charity stripe — the rest of the Sentinels shot 4 of 12 at the line.
Willis tacked on 12, matching Northern’s game-high scorer, on five field goals and 2 of 5 at the line. Bryce Schadt had seven points.
The Huskies’ leading scorer was Tyler Yoder with 12 points on three field goals and 6 of 6 at the stripe. Jeff Eyler and Ethan Sebold added seven apiece.
Northern had control early, opening up the game on a 9-4 run before stretching its lead to 13-4.
The Sentinels carried a run over into the second quarter that ended up being a 7-0 dart for a two-point deficit, 13-11, but Eyler stopped the run with a 3-pointer and the Huskies led 23-16 at halftime after leading 13-6 at the end of one.
Fort Hill came back in the third to take its first lead with 4.5 seconds left in the period, holding a 31-29 edge entering the fourth.
By the 4:19 mark in the fourth, the Sentinels had outscored Northern 24-10 in the second half for a 40-33 lead.
But the Huskies had another run left in them, with a basket by Yoder capping off a 7-0 run to tie the game at 40 with 51 seconds to play.
After both teams had a chance to take the lead at the line, Mullery was fouled going to the basket and knocked down both shots from the line to take a 42-40 lead with 20 seconds remaining.
Northern had one last chance to extend the game, but Hinebaugh missed the first of his two free throws with 2.9 seconds left and had to intentionally miss the second one, with Willis grabbing the rebound and heaving the ball up the court to Mullery to end it.
The Huskies’ season ends at 11-12, while Fort Hill (7-14) travels to top-seeded and top-ranked Mountain Ridge (17-3) today, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.