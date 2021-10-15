FROSTBURG — Meredith Munday’s goal with 6:58 remaining in the game lifted Mountain Ridge over Smithsburg 1-0 Thursday evening at Miner Stadium.
Munday’s goal came as she followed a shot from Isabella Robinson. Sydney Snyder won a ball in the Loepards’ third of the field, weaving her way through several defenders and into the box before laying a pass to Robinson who took a shot from the top right side of the box. Smithsburg goalie Michaela Gross knocked the shot away, Munday put the rebound back from in front of the goal.
Mountain Ridge’s Emma Komatz cleared away the Leopard’s best scoring opportunity midway through the second half after Bayleigh Lamberson was recovering from a diving save that Smithsburg followed up by putting a ball on goal. Komatz covered to clear away the follow-up shot and keep the score 0-0 at the time.
The game was as even as it sounds. Mountain Ridge had one more shot than the Leopards, 11-10, with both having six shots on goal and each had two corner kicks.
Lamberson made six saves for the Miners while Gross stopped five shots.
Mountain Ridge (7-2-1) hosts Clear Spring this morning at at 10:30 a.m.
