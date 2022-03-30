SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort took a one-run lead into the seventh, but Musselman scored seven runs in the frame to beat Frankfort, 13-7, on Wednesday.
The Falcons (2-4) plated a pair in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead, benefitting from a Peyton Clark RBI triple and a Tyler White sacrifice fly to nose in front, 7-6.
Three outs away, Frankfort loaded the bases with no outs after a walk, a single and a hit-by-pitch. Trenton Wolfe tied the game with a sacrifice fly, Austin Moberly notched the go-ahead single and Kyle Lore hit a three-run homer to flip the script.
Two more runs came around, and Frankfort went down in order in the bottom half to end the Falcons’ two-game winning streak.
Lore had a huge night for Musselman, batting 3 for 5 with six RBIs. Taryn Boyles, Bayden Hartman, Brayden Miller, Dylan Stevens and Wolfe all had multi-hit games for the Applemen, who notched 16 base knocks.
Andrew Lynch went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for Frankfort out of the lead-off hole, and Clark went 2 for 4 with two ribbies and a run.
Frankfort hosts Fairmont Senior on Saturday at 11 a.m. and Berkeley Springs at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.