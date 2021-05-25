INWOOD, W.Va. — Musselman didn’t tally an extra-base hit against Frankfort Tuesday, instead using 14 singles to blow past the Falcons, 11-1.
The Applemen got to Frankfort right-hander Peyton Clark early and often, plating four runs in the first and six more in the third.
The Falcons pushed one run across in the top of the fifth on a wild pitch, briefly avoiding a 10-run rule outcome, but Musselman’s Blake Hartman lined a single for a walk-off RBI in the bottom half.
Applemen starter Dylan Stevens picked up the win after allowing just one run on one hit with four strikeouts and two walks in five innings of work. Clark was tabbed with the loss.
Hartman slashed 4 for 4 at the plate with three ribbies and scored twice himself. Kyle Lore and Trenton Wolfe tallied two hits and drove in two runs, and Bayden Hartman batted 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Frankfort’s lone base-knock came off the bat of Brady Whitacre, who served a fifth-inning double to right field.
