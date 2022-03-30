CUMBERLAND — Ally Myers struck out 15 batters, and No. 5 Fort Hill cruised by Southern, 11-1, on Tuesday in six innings.
Leading 3-1 entering the fifth, Fort Hill removed all doubt with a five-run fifth and three runs in the sixth to win via run rule. Alyssa Shoemaker had the big stick for the Sentinels, batting 4 for 4 with four RBIs and a triple.
Myers also had a multi-hit game for Fort Hill, who clubbed 10 hits. In the circle, Myers was dominant, allowing one run on three hits in six innings pitched, striking out 15 and walking just one.
For Southern, Koley Richard, Kierra Wilson and Lilah Schmidt tallied a base knock each.
Southern (0-2) is at No. 1 Allegany today at 4:30 p.m. Fort Hill (2-1) hosted Martinsburg yesterday, and the Sentinels are at Frankfort (2-2) tomorrow at 4 p.m.
Petersburg 5, Moorefield 1
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Sam Colaw spun a gem in the circle, and Braylee Corbin homered and doubled twice to lead No. 3 Petersburg past Moorefield on Tuesday.
Colaw allowed just one run on three hits in a complete-game effort, striking out seven and issuing a pair of free passes. Offensively, Corbin finished 3 for 4 with a run and two RBIs, and Mickala Taylor notched a pair of hits — one a double.
The teams were level at zero entering the fourth, and the Vikings broke the tie when they plated a pair on a Moorefield error. They added two insurance runs in the fifth and one in the seventh.
McKenna Crites, Marissa Ward and Korbin Keplinger accounted for the Yellow Jackets’ three hits.
Petersburg (4-0) hosts Pocahontas County today at 5:30 p.m. Moorefield (2-4) hosted No. 2 Keyser yesterday, and it hosts Tucker County tomorrow at 6 p.m.
Keyser 9, Berkeley Springs 0
KEYSER, W.Va. — Rylee Mangold delivered a shutout performance, and No. 2 Keyser beat Berkeley Springs in five innings on Tuesday to up its record to 9-1.
Mangold allowed no runs on two hits in five innings pitched with six strikeouts and one walk. At the plate, the Golden Tornado tallied three runs in the first, two in the third and four in the fourth to secure the run rule.
Charity Wolfe led the Tornado attack with a 2 for 3 day at the dish with three RBIs and a run scored. Alexa Shoemaker went 2 for 3 with a ribbie and crossed home three times herself.
Alaira Harrington and Emma Widmeyer singled twice for Berkeley Springs.
Keyser hosted Moorefield yesterday, and it faces Bridgeport and Spring Mills tomorrow in the Clarksburg Classic at Robert C. Byrd.
University 16 Hampshire 3
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire struggled defensively, and University took advantage to make quick work of the Trojans in five innings on Tuesday.
Hampshire committed eight errors, as just six of the 16 runs the squad allowed were earned. University plated three runs in the first, two in the second, three in the third and exploded for eight in the fifth.
Lauren Huebsch and Autumn Stemple both went 2 for 2 at the plate with two RBI and two runs scored to lead University.
Sophomore Hailee Jenkins tallied a pair of hits in defeat, and she drove in two runs during Hampshire’s three-run fifth inning.
Hampshire (0-9) was at Spring Mills yesterday, and it hosts Pendleton County tomorrow at 4 p.m.
