CUMBERLAND — Ally Myers threw a complete-game shutout to lead Fort Hill over Frankfort, 5-0, on Thursday.
The senior Frostburg State commit held the Falcons scoreless on three base hits with seven strikeouts and one free pass. Myers and Alex Robertson tallied two singles apiece to lead the Fort Hill offense, which plated three runs in the third and two in the fourth.
Myers tallied two RBIs, and Emily Wilson and Olivia Looker singled and drove in a run each.
Avery Noel was tabbed with the loss for Frankfort, surrendering five runs on eight hits with 12 Ks and a walk in six innings pitched. Chloe Kauffman hit safely twice and Larae Grove once.
Fort Hill (7-5) hosts Mountain Ridge (1-11) on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Frankfort (7-13) is at Moorefield (11-12) on Friday at 6 p.m.
No. 4 Bishop Walsh 20, Hancock 1
CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh exploded for 20 hits, and Ariana Herrera and Courtney Adams crushed home runs in a rout of Hancock on Thursday.
Herrera, Adams, Gigi Jessie and Brooke Adams tallied three hits apiece. Izzy Kendall, Chloe Greise and Bailee Greise garnered two base knocks each. Herrera ended with five RBIs, Greise with three, and Ale Puerto, Kendall and Cathy Cessna with two apiece.
Kendall, Cessna, Puerto, Chloe Greise, Bailee Greise, Courtney Adams and Jessie also doubled.
In the circle, Chloe Greise allowed one run on one hit with 10 strikeouts and three free passes in five innings.
Peyton McCoy doubled for Hancock, and Hannah Swain was the losing pitcher.
Bishop Walsh (13-4) has a doubleheader at Musselman on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.