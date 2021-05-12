CUMBERLAND — Ally Myers fired a one-hitter over seven innings and Fort Hill scored two runs in the fourth inning to defeat Mountain Ridge 2-0 Wednesday afternoon at Washington Middle School.
Myers controlled the Miners, striking out 10 without issuing a walk. The lone hit she allowed was a single by Makayla Alexander.
Mountain Ridge’s Avery Tipton pitched well in taking the loss. In six innings, she struck out five, walked four and gave up four hits and two runs.
The Sentinels’ Olivia Looker tripled and Emily Wilson doubled. Looker drove in a run and Emily Mallow had an RBI.
In the bottom of the fourth, Myers singled and scored on Looker’s triple. Looker later scored on Mallow’s ground out to the shortstop.
Fort Hill (3-0) visits Northern today at 4:30 p.m. and Mountain Ridge is at Bishop Walsh at 5 p.m.
