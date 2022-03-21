CUMBERLAND — Ally Myers took to the mound in her first game back from a serious knee injury and struck out nine while allowing only six hits to lead Fort Hill over Northern in the season opener for both teams Monday afternoon at Washington Middle School.
Myers, who also gave up a walk, had two base hits and an RBI to help the Sentinels’ 14-hit attack.
Northern led 2-0 at the top half of the first before the Sentinels tied it with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
The 2-all tie remained until Fort Hill scored three runs in the fifth inning and closed it out with seven in the sixth.
Olivia Looker was the Sentinels’ leading hitter with three, including a double, two singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Jaidee Quinn doubled and singled with two RBIs and she scored twice. Alyssa Shoemaker and Lydia Lynaburg each had two base hits, two RBIs and scored twice, and Grace Tressler doubled and had an RBI.
Emily Durst led the Huskies with a single and a double and an RBI. Northern’s other four hits were scattered singles.
Fort Hill (1-0) hosts Allegany on Thursday and Northern (0-1) visits Hancock today at 4:30.
