A longtime baseball coach at a New Jersey junior college resigned earlier this month amid an investigation into illegal communication devices in batters' helmets.
Atlantic Cape Community College coach Rodney Velardi quit after an inquiry was opened by Region 19 in response to earpieces found in two helmets during a game against Rowan College on April 22.
Velardi was just finishing up his 13th year as the program's manager.
According to the Courier-Post, suspicions by Rowan College arose during a three-game series beginning on April 21.
Rowan pitcher Ethan Dodd asked his coaches after the first game if he had been tipping pitches because Velardi's squad was putting good swings on tough pitches, Rowan College manager Rob Valli told the Courier-Post.
Valli dismissed it, but the trend continued the following day, and first baseman Felix Diaz could hear a voice emitting from a baserunner's helmet during the first inning.
Valli went to the umpire and asked him to check two Atlantic Cape helmets with runners on first and second in the bottom of the the third inning, and the umpires discovered earpieces in both baserunner's helmets.
Communication devices are allowed in college baseball, but only to relay signs to the catcher.
Valli believes that a center field camera was used to determine incoming pitches, which were then relayed through communication devices to hitters and baserunners.
Velardi was initially suspended two games by Atlantic Cape and another two games by Region 19. None of the Atlantic Cape players received any discipline, according to the Courier-Post.
Velardi was asked to resign after an investigation was completed.
