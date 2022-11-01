FROSTBURG — With the Class 1A West Region I title on the line in overtime, Ellena Nelson couldn’t have picked a better time for her first career goal.
Allegany freshman Myia Miller made a long throw-in that drew Mountain Ridge keeper Bayleigh Lamberson off her line, and the pass just made it over her head and into the box.
The ball found the foot of Nelson, a freshman, who willed it past a diving Lamberson to give second-seeded Allegany a 1-0 win over top-seeded Mountain Ridge on Tuesday night in Frostburg.
The trip to the state quarterfinals is the Campers’ first in school history.
“That’s what we’ve told them all year, ‘Just get the ball in there,’ because it’s mayhem,” Allegany head coach Adam Sterne said. “And then you have a girl who hasn’t scored all year take the ball and kick it into the net.
“We were ranked fifth in the area when we started and thought that we were just trying to survive the season and get to where we could be.
“We learned the first half of the season. We fixed and adjusted the second half of the season. Then, in the playoffs, you just go out and prove you’re the No. 1 team in the area, and we did it tonight.”
Allegany (12-1-3) nabbed the No. 1 spot in the area after toppling Mountain Ridge (13-3), 2-0, during the last week of the regular season.
Still, the Miners were the Western Maryland Athletic Conference champions and the top seed in the playoffs, and for 80 minutes Tuesday, they seemed like the stronger team.
Allegany absorbed the pressure despite getting outshot 14-9, and the Campers played with renewed life after making it to overtime. Following a pair of point-blank chances and saves by Lamberson, Allegany finally broke through with Nelson’s goal with 2:06 left in the first extra period.
“I was really happy that we get to continue our season and go to states,” Nelson said. “It came up to me and I just kicked it. ... I was really happy.”
Despite a plethora of scoring opportunities, Mountain Ridge just couldn’t find a way to pierce the goalmouth. It was a recurring trend for Allegany opponents, as the Campers haven’t allowed a goal since Oct. 1 at Southern — a shutout streak that spans seven matches.
Following a trip to the state semifinals last season, the Miners came up just short of a repeat trip to the state tournament.
“I thought we played well, we just couldn’t find a way to push one across,” Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. “We had plenty of chances, plenty of opportunities, especially on our corner kicks.
“We were getting deep, it seemed like nobody was able to crash on that backside. We were getting everything we wanted, it just didn’t materialize into anything.”
Most of those dangerous moments came off runs from either Sydney Snyder or Reese Rizzo. Whether it was a corner kick or a cross, the Miners seemed a step too late in getting there.
In a 10-minute period during the second half, Snyder placed a trio of dangerous corners into the box, Rizzo connected with Snyder in front of the goal and Snyder ripped a direct free kick that Shylah Taylor stabbed and kept out.
Then, with 14:15 left, Rizzo got behind the Allegany backline but lifted her shot high over the crossbar. Jazmin White also slotted multiple indirect free kicks into threatening spots to no avail.
“There was either nobody in the middle or we were too late getting to the backside,” Todd Snyder said. “We just couldn’t find that person to make that run into that space.”
After surviving the onslaught, Allegany finally garnered momentum in the final 10 minutes of regulation and carried it into overtime, eventually finding the game’s lone score.
“Everybody is just tired, and Avery (Miller) has another gear. It looks like she’s like a deer running. ... she made a couple really nice runs and had a nice cross,” Sterne said.
“Bayleigh made a couple of unbelievable saves. ... We just were fortunate to get the ball up and over to get the ball into the mouth of the goal.”
After a 5-1-3 start to the regular season — a nine-game stretch capped by a tough overtime win at Southern — the Campers have dominated the area defensively, outscoring their final seven opponents 23-0.
Led by reigning co-Defensive Player of the Year Lya Smith in the defensive midfield, Olivia Looker at sweeper and Taylor in goal, Allegany’s 4-3-3 defense has been an immovable object.
“They have stepped up and believed that what we told them would work,” Sterne said. “Those girls, I scream and yell at them when they make mistakes because I know they can do it.
“It takes a unit back there. They’ve really gelled together. ... Everybody has accepted a role. We’ve moved some people around, we’ve adjusted the formation.”
Neither team generated a quality look on goal during the opening half. Sydney Snyder, last season’s Offensive Player of the Year, ripped a couple of shots from the edge of the 18-yard box, but none went on goal.
Allegany notched the only shot on goal of the first half with 8:15 on the clock, though the long attempt hardly tested the sure hands of Lamberson, who made three saves. Taylor ended with four stops.
Snyder placed a dangerous cross into the box in the 14th minute. She took on and beat a pair of Allegany defenders down the left side of the pitch and slotted a cross into the middle of the box; however, no Miners made the run.
The only real moments of danger before halftime for Mountain Ridge, which maintained more than 60% of the possession, came when its backline struggled to dispossess Miller and clear the ball.
While Mountain Ridge was disappointed to come up short in the region championship game, the Miners finished the season as WestMAC champs and will likely finish No. 2 in the area.
“We still had a really good season,” Todd Snyder said. “We struggled here late in the year. From midseason on, it just felt like we lost our mojo. I don’t want to make excuses, but we had some key injuries to three or four girls that just couldn’t get healthy. ... That kind of seemed to take a step out of a couple girls.”
Allegany, meanwhile, moves on to the state quarterfinals, where the Campers are guaranteed a home playoff game later this week at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
“Hats off to the area teams overall,” Sterne said. “That’s why we’re better, and you could see it all year long. Southern got better, Fort Hill got better, Northern. Everybody was such a tough test that I really think it made our teams better.
“I like our chances going into states. I don’t care who we face. ... We want to see that state championship brought back to Allegany County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.