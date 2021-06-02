SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Ben Nestor ruled the day on the mound — that is, until Mother Nature got involved — and his performance was backed by 10 hits and 10 runs as Frankfort moved on to the section title game with a 10-0 win in four innings over Grafton on Wednesday.
Nestor was in control throughout, settling down after a leadoff single to get a pop out in foul ground sandwiched between a pair of strikeouts to end the frame.
After sending the Bearcats down in order in the second with a strikeout, fly out and ground out, he sent Grafton down in order again in the third with three backwards Ks in the scorebook.
The Bearcats got another hit in the fourth on a one-out single, but Nestor struck out the next batter and got a line out to end the frame.
Nestor threw 57 pitches to get through four with two hits and no walks — seven of his 12 outs came via strikeout.
“He pitched really well,” said Frankfort head coach Matt Miller. “Kept them off the scoreboard, too, and struck out a bunch of guys. … Keeping the pitch count low was important to us. He was going to be cut off at 75 anyway, but to get through with 57 pitches and finish the game, that’s big for us.”
Although Frankfort’s section final date is to be determined and unlikely to be Friday, the Falcons will have a fully healthy pitching staff by then after Brady Whitacre went six innings on Tuesday on 74 pitches and Cam Lynch threw 19 in one inning of work.
At the dish, Frankfort continued its first-inning dominance on Wednesday, plating five in the opening frame a day after scoring four in the first against Berkeley Springs on Tuesday in an 8-2 win. The Falcons’ final seven runs on Wednesday all came with two outs.
“We talked about attacking baseballs — that’s what you’re supposed to do at the plate,” said Miller. “We’re not going to sit there and wait for walks all day. So we attack the baseball, we look for pitches that we can hit in the zone. We did a good job working the count today too. We hit the ball really well.”
Whitacre got the Falcons started in the bottom half of the first, ripping the ball to left for a single and moving up to second on an error to lead off the frame.
Two pitches later, the Falcons were up 2-0 and already running away with it — Andrew Lynch smacked a ground-rule double on the very next pitch to plate Whitacre, followed by a double to the left side by Peyton Clark to score Lynch.
Two batters later, Tyler White tripled to the right-center field gap as Clark easily scored from second to make it 3-0.
After a strikeout, Andy Westfall hit an RBI single to right and scored when Colton McTaggart tagged an RBI double to right-center.
Clark got the Falcons started with two outs in the bottom of the second with a single to left field before Nestor struck out but reached on a passed ball to put runners at the corners — Nestor stole second on the very next pitch.
White kept the inning alive with a single deep in the hole up the middle, allowing Clark to score easily from third. The shortstop bobbled the ball on the play and Nestor hustled around the base paths to score from second on a ball that never left the infield.
Westfall led off the third by reaching second on an error by the left fielder. After moving over on a ground out, Westfall scored with two outs on a passed ball to make it 8-0.
Just as the rain started to really fall in the fourth, Nestor kept the two-out magic going with a stand-up triple to dead center. White walked and stole second and, after a Grafton pitching change, David Jackson flared a two-run double to center to make it 10-0.
With two outs and a 1-2 count with Andy Westfall up to bat, lightning struck in the distance leading to the first delay.
After multiple strikes and continuous downpours, the game was called and ruled official by the the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.
Although still early, things are falling into place well for the Falcons, who have been errorless in the field through two playoff games, outhit opponents 19-7 and dialed up 15 strikeouts in the process. They have outscored their opponents 18-2 — Berkeley Springs hit a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning on Tuesday.
“We’re playing well right now,” Miller said. “We always work for the end of the year — it’s what we always work toward. We hit some rough patches this year, which we knew coming in with not having a season last year, the inexperience that we would have some rough patches. But we’re happy with where we’re at right now.
“We’ve played good defense the last two days, and that’s the biggest thing — we can’t give away free outs, and we haven’t. So that’s the biggest thing for us. Offensively, we’ve hit the ball. Obviously we’ve gotten shut down a few times throughout the year, but we’ve hit the ball consistently throughout the season. But defensively, we’re starting to play better.”
The Falcons (11-10) will have to wait to see who their opponent will be and when they will host the section final. Grafton (3-18) plays the winner of Keyser-Berkeley Springs, which was suspended in the top of the second with the Indians leading 5-3 — that game will resume today at Keyser.
