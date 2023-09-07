CUMBERLAND — Nevaeh Bunbasi scored twice in the first half, leading Fort Hill to a 3-0 shutout win over Bishop Walsh on Wednesday at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
"They came out and delivered what we asked them to do," Fort Hill head coach Dave Neff said. "First game, we came out flat. This game we came out with the urgency to attack the ball and never ever let the other team win possession. That was the goal of the game, and they achieved that."
The Sentinels dominated shot opportunities, finishing with a 26-5 advantage.
"A lot of inexperience for us," Bishop Walsh head coach Whitey Hoppert said. "I probably had four girls that never played before. Two of them have to start, that obviously is glaring. I'm happy it was only 3-0."
After Bunbasi set up several good looks early in the first half, she gave Fort Hill the lead about 15 minutes in.
At the 28:58 mark, Skylar Bennett found Bunbasi who gave the Sentinels a 1-0 lead.
"It's super important to get your first goal of the season," Neff said. "Nevaeh did a great job of getting in there and getting that goal. The most important goal of the season to get that confidence that we can put it in the net."
For the first 20 minutes of the first half, the Fort Hill defense held the Spartans (0-1) to one shot.
"We get the ball, we don't slow our brain down to know what we're gonna do with the ball next," Hoppert said. "We just want to try and kick it forward."
Bishop Walsh finished the first half with three shots compared to the Sentinels' 13.
"I thought the defense played well in the first half," Neff said. "I actually thought they played better in the second half. They were maintaining the back line, that unit stayed together as a group. The holes weren't there to attack."
Fort Hill controlled possession and had significantly more chances on goal.
Bunbasi capitalized at the 16:12 mark, scoring an unassisted goal for her second of the half.
"She's quick, she's got good ball skills," Hoppert said. "She was the one girl I highlighted before the game and they said 'who is she'? They found out in the first two minutes."
Bunbasi attempted seven shots, two more than Bishop Walsh tried as a team.
"She did everything we asked her to do," Neff said. "She came out, she's the most creative with the ball. She showed that tonight where she made opportunities to get in there and get those goals."
The Sentinels took a 2-0 lead into halftime after out shooting the Spartans 13-3 in the first half.
Fort Hill added another 13 shots in the second half. While they attempted the same number, the chances weren't as close as in the first half.
"The opportunities didn't look the same," Neff said. "They were more through balls and in the end a lot more possession passing to throw that last shot in."
This helped the Bishop Walsh defense to hold the Sentinels off the scoreboard for most of the first half.
"Katie Kutcher's never played defense before," Hoppert said. "By my count, she saved at least two goals from going in."
It took Fort Hill until the 3:32 mark to add to its lead. Bunbasi found Allie Hipp who sealed it for the Sentinels.
The second half took over an hour to play due to several injuries. The Spartans had several players taken off the field by trainers.
Two had ankle injuries and one was taken to the emergency room after the game.
Despite several players going down, the Spartans kept it competitive which Hoppert commended his team for.
"It gives me hope," he said. "We didn't have any scrimmages this year. Our game at Berkeley Springs was cancelled. So this was the real test tonight. I told them at the first 20-minute break don't get frustrated. Everybody wants to win, I wanna be competitive. I want our girls who've never played to get better by midseason and improve from there."
Lindsey Ternent, who won the area Goalkeeper of the Year last year, saved five shots for Fort Hill.
"In the first half, that game could've very easily been 2-2, 3-2," Neff said. "She came out and one on one won those battles."
In her first game as a goalie, Rachel Wharton saved 13 shots for Bishop Walsh.
"Lots of credit to her," Whoppert said. "She said I wanna play in goal. She had a couple heck of a saves tonight."
This was the first game between the two city schools. Last season, Bishop Walsh swept Fort Hill winning 6-1 and 3-1.
"They beat us twice last year and we wanted to get one back from them," Neff said. "It's always important to win any city rivalry, good win against them."
The Sentinels host Allegany on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Spartans head to Frostburg to play Mountain Ridge on Thursday at 7 p.m.
"Allegany's always it," Neff said. "Motivation is definitely there to win. This confidence should catapult us to know we have the opportunity to beat them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.