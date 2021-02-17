CUMBERLAND — Roster turnover is the way of the land in junior college basketball, and Allegany College of Maryland is no exception this year.
Only Jalen Jacox, who started 22 games last year, returns to a roster that features 13 new players. Despite the new-look team, one thing is for certain: ACM will be exciting this year.
With an athletic, skilled set of players Trojans head coach Tommie Reams describes as his deepest ever, the squad will at the least be one highlight after another — at the most it could be primed for a winning season.
ACM opens tonight against Penn Highlands at 6 p.m.
“Without a doubt the deepest group I’ve ever had,” Reams said. “They all bring something special and something different. Their ability to cover ground is impressive. Spaces can shrink really quickly.
“I never really know at the start of the year what the end result will be because our league is so good. I do expect this team to be a fun team to watch with our size, height and quickness. We should shoot the ball well, with size as well.
“We should always be competitive with as hard as we play.”
Several newcomers have impressed so far.
Guards Jordan Johnson (Bowie), Jason Newman (Oxen Hill) and CJ Hawkins (Atlanta) have stood out in the backcourt with their ability to create in the open floor.
The 6-foot-2 Johnson scored more than 1,500 points at Riverdale Baptist. During his senior season, he averaged 18.9 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 steals and 4.1 rebounds a game. The effort earned him 2019 Washington Post All-Met honorable mention honors. He played a prep season in 2020 at Hargrave Military Academy.
Newman (5-10) transferred to ACM after spending a season at the College of Southern Maryland, where was a nightmare for opposing defenses, scoring 24 points a night while garnering six assists a game. He also shot 40% from beyond the arc.
“We expect (Newman) to have a really good season,” Reams said. “His ability to pass and create, find guys with drop passes and run around, it puts pressure on defenses. It puts guys on their heels.”
Hawkins, an athletic 6-5 wing who figures to be a tough guard, originally began his playing career in Maryland before moving to Georgia. He averaged 15 points a game during his high school career.
“His ability to score at all three levels gives us a great wing scoring threat,” Reams said. “His style of play, being that long and athletic on the outside, is something you see prevalent today in college basketball. He’s a matchup problem.”
Guard Raphael Castillo, a 6-3 transfer from Hagerstown CC, scored 8.6 points a night at the JUCO level a season ago. The Morristown, New Jersey, native is a strong guard who has shown an ability to create for himself and others.
Jacox, standing at 6-1, figures to be in line for another solid season at ACM, where the sophomore from Glen Burnie averaged 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He posted season highs of 12 points, 14 boards and eight dimes.
Payton Love (Fort Washington), Wilvens Fleurizard (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), Mike Johnson III (East McKeesport, Pennsylvania) and AJ Norris (Hagerstown) fill out the guard group for this year’s Trojan squad.
The 5-10 Love is a crafty guard who can both create off the dribble and stretch the floor with his ability to shoot from distance. He had a line of 10 points and seven assists a night in high school.
Johnson III, a transfer from Lurleen B. Wallace Community College whose season was cut short by an injury, has the strength at the guard position to contribute on both ends of the floor.
Fleurizard is another plus defensive player with a high motor at 6-2. His effort at Coral Springs High School earned him a spot on the All-Broward County team.
Norris is a strong 3-point shooter that can spread the floor. The 6-4 wing was a three-time region finalist at Williamsport, where he averaged 10 points and eight rebounds a night as a senior.
The same athleticism prevalent at the guard position is littered throughout the forwards too.
Antonio Pua’auli-Pelham (Hopewell, Virginia), a strong stretch-four that can score both in the paint and out on the perimeter at 6-7, comes to ACM after scoring 9.6 points a game at Richard Bland College last season.
Jalen Ware (Winston-Salem, North Carolina), Jordan Johnson’s teammate at Hargrave Military Academy, is another long, athletic player for Reams. The 6-8 wing was first-team All-Conference at Walkertown High School before he teamed up with Johnson to go 36-4 in prep school.
At 6-7, Manny Ayetigbo (Burlington, New Jersey) also provides length on the perimeter. A strong wing that can defend multiple positions, Ayetigbo averaged 11.5 points and 6 rebounds per game at Burlington Township High School.
The roster’s tallest player is forward Jordan Oji (London), who stands at 6-9. He transferred alongside Castillo form Hagerstown, where he sat for a redshirt season because of a foot injury. Before that, Oji went undefeated with Barking Abbey in the EABL, which is the U.K.’s top junior basketball league. He has the potential to be the Trojans’ top post defender and shot blocker.
Dorion Staples, a 6-8 forward from Fredericksburg, Virginia, is another stretch four at Reams’ disposal. He averaged 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists a contest in high school in four varsity seasons, earning Virginia All-State honors.
Because several teams in Region 15, 19 and 20 have dropped out due to COVID-19, the Trojans have been redistricted for postseason play. ACM will play Harcum. Pennsylvania, on April 3, with the winner advancing to the Region 10 Final Four.
The champion of that tournament will go to the Division I NJCAA national tournament in Hutchison, Kansas.
