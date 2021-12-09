CUMBERLAND — With Allegany staked to a 33-29 halftime lead, Jason Newman and Jordan Johnson decided they weren't satisfied with a four-point advantage. Johnson opened up the offense and Newman poured on 21 points over the final 20 minutes, leading the Trojans over Garrett, 90-63, on Wednesday night at Bob Kirk Arena.
"Love the heart, love the effort," said Allegany head coach Tommie Reams. "Guys know me and what I want to see, which is I want us to play hard and I want us to understand that it's not about winning the game, it's about winning every possession. And I thought guys really bought into that mentality tonight.
"I thought on both ends of the floor, especially in the second half, we weren't wasting possessions. We were trying to manufacture every single time we got the ball. And that makes me very proud as a coach just to have kids that want to do those things on a daily basis."
The win moves Allegany to 6-4 on the young season, while the Lakers are now 7-3 and have lost two of three following a six-game win streak
"It was a hard-fought game," said Garrett first-year head coach Matt McCullough. "We came out with good intensity. Got in foul trouble early, both teams did. It affected our game plan. I thought we did some OK things. ... Allegany did a really nice job down the stretch to make it difficult on us offensively. I thought we did a nice job getting into halftime in a winnable ballgame.
"Second half, shots didn't fall early. They played a really good ballgame. They shot it well. Their big-time players came out and made big-time plays. Newman's a really good ballplayer. Jordan Johnson, Dalyn Brandon, they've got a really nice squad. Coach Reams does a great job with them. We've got a lot of work to do."
After a runner to tie things at 4-4 about three minutes into the game, Newman was held off the scoresheet for the remainder of the first half, and didn't really get going until he got a layup to fall off the glass that sent Allegany into a timeout at 13:02 in the second with a 49-38 lead.
The basket was the second of what ended up being a 13-0 run where Newman had seven points to put ACM ahead by 20, 58-38.
Garrett's next six baskets were all from 3-point land, but the Trojans had an answer every time.
After Darius Jones hit a three-ball to end the drought, Newman sank a three from NBA range. Jones responded with another three, but Newman again made a 3-pointer from distance.
"He absolutely took that game over," Reams said of Newman. "He made a bucket that was a 1-on-1 bucket and I looked at our bench and I was like, 'He's hot.' And then the next play we call a screen-and-roll, he gets to it again, that gets them into a zone and then he hits back-to-back threes and all of a sudden the hot hand is just leading us down the stretch."
The Lakers' next three was answered by a 6-0 Allegany run.
The sixth Garrett 3-pointer during the stretch was made by Mekhi Price, who finished with 13 points, but Johnson nailed a three from the top of the arc to put ACM's lead at 80-56 with about four minutes to play and effectively putting the game to bed.
"I have no idea what Jordan's offensive numbers were, but I told him with about four minutes left in the game that this is a masterclass of how to execute high-level offense," Reams said of Johnson's performance. "He's been our leading scorer all year long. Tonight, instead of head-hunting shots and looking for all these different things, he ran our system and gave us back cuts, he gave us screens, he gave us rolls, he gave us putbacks. And what it did was create that space for everybody else to operate.
"I give that kid a lot of credit. It's really easy to fall in love with scoring the basketball, but it's a lot easier to fall in love with winning basketball. So I have a lot of respect for the way he played tonight. He kept his head on the right way and I thought he did a wonderful job leading us."
Newman had nine field goals, including the pair of threes, and was 3 of 5 from the foul line. Johnson tacked on 19 points on seven baskets, including a three, and a perfect 4 for 4 from the stripe.
The Lakers were led offensively by Southern graduate Tyler Rodeheaver, who had 14 points, the last of which came on a 3-pointer early in the second half to get Garrett within seven, 45-38, prior to the Trojans' 13-0 run.
"We want to stay on attack," McCullough said. "Coach (Reams) did a nice job going into zone there. It gave us a different look and we settled for some perimeter jumpers that we tend to hit a lot this year. They haven't fallen the last two or three games. We've got the guys that are capable of making shots, it's just a matter of making them on game night."
The Lakers led for most of the first half, with Allegany missing three consecutive layups when Garrett led by one near the midway point. The Trojans also shot 8 of 18 from the foul line over the opening 20 minutes — they were 16 of 33 for the game.
But then the game turned into a battle of attrition, and Allegany was able to start getting the ball to the rack and close out the half on an 18-11 run.
"It's always a challenge when you're playing a rivalry game," Reams said. "The energy level, the focus, the attention to detail always goes up. Garrett has a nice group of players. I was talking to a couple of their players after. Kobe Tigney and Darius Jones were both kids that I also recruited. We have the same taste in talent. And it's one of those things when you get out here, you have a lot of love and respect for those guys.
"But at the same time, because you've recruited them, you also know what they can do. So that allowed us to really game plan for some of those guys. I thought our game plan was much better today than it was going into the opener, frankly because we had a little bit of film and little bit of time to prep. It's always nice to win that rivalry."
Allegany plays at No. 7 Harcum on Saturday, 2 p.m., while Garrett travels to Chesapeake on Friday, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.