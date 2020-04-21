CUMBERLAND — Mountain Ridge’s Tim Nightengale and Calvary Christian’s Taylor Housel led their boys soccer teams to state and national championships, respectively, and the two coaches were voted co-Coach of the Year by area head coaches for the 2019 season.
Nightengale led the Miners to a 15-4 overall record and the school’s third state championship in 13 seasons.
Mountain Ridge started the year 4-3 before winning 11 of its final 12 games, including the final eight of the campaign, including playoffs.
Nightengale has a 166-42-9 record with three state titles as head coach of Mountain Ridge since it opened its doors in 2007. Prior to the consolidation of Beall and Westmar, Nightengale had a 72-10-3 record and one state title in five seasons with the Mountaineers. His overall coaching record is 238-52-12.
Housel made it two national championships in as many seasons in his sophomore campaign as the Eagles’ head coach, finishing the year with an 18-5-1 overall record and a National Christian School Athletic Association Division 1 championship.
After starting the 2019 season 4-0-1, the Eagles dropped three of four, but bounced back to win 10 of their next 11 before falling to Cumberland Valley in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference tournament championship game.
All of the Eagles’ games in the national tournament went to overtime, claiming a pair of 2-1 wins before winning the championship on penalty kicks.
During Housel’s two seasons with Calvary, the Eagles have compiled a 37-10-1 record.
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
