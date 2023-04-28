CUMBERLAND — No. 1 Allegany eclipsed 20 runs for the second time this season, defeating Berkeley Springs 20-1 in five innings on Thursday.
The Campers (14-2) scored eight runs in the first and six runs in the second and third innings.
Allegany combined for 18 hits with six Campers recording two. Cayden Bratton led Allegany with three hits and four RBI.
Caden Long went five innings for Alco, allowing two hits and one run with three walks and seven strikeouts.
Riley Albanese went two innings for Berkeley Springs, allowing 12 hits, 11 earned runs and two walks with a strikeout. Reagan Johnson and Chase Stotler finished the game.
Allegany travels to play Frankfort on Monday at 5 p.m.
Keyser 9, Hampshire 6
KEYSER, W.V.a. — For the second game in a row, No. 2 Keyser was involved in a game with a late seventh-inning rally.
This time, the Golden Tornado emerged victorious, defeating Hampshire 9-6 on Thursday.
On Tuesday against Frankfort, Keyser trailed by 11 in the bottom of the seventh. The Tornado scored five runs in the final inning in a 16-9 loss.
On Thursday, it was the Trojans (5-15) who rallied in the seventh, scoring four runs down 9-2 heading into the inning.
Hampshire hit three consecutive RBI singles from Case Parsons, Alex Orndorf and Cannon Mowery.
Broadwater went six innings, allowing five hits and two unearned runs while striking out 11. Seth Healy allowed four hits and recorded a strikeout in the seventh inning.
Healy led Keyser with three hits while Broadwater and Matthew Junkins had two each.
JJ Charlton went five innings, allowing eight hits, six runs and five walks with three strikeouts. Ethan Vanmeter pitched one inning, allowing two hits and one earned run. He also led the Trojans with two hits.
Hampshire heads to Petersburg on Monday at 6 p.m. Keyser hosts Berkeley Springs Monday at the same time.
Brunswick 5, Fort Hill 1
CUMBERLAND — Brunswick never trailed and sealed the game in the seventh with three runs, knocking off Fort Hill on Thursday.
It took until the seventh inning for the Sentinels (2-11) to get on the board when Shane Welsh touched home plate with two outs.
Welsh went six innings for the Sentinels, allowing four hits, one earned run and six walks with seven strikeouts.
Landon Sturtz and Steven Spencer finished the game on the bump.
Sturtz and Owen Seifarth each had a hit for Fort Hill.
Oliver Ellison pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and one unearned run with a walk and 13 strikeouts. Ellison is committed to Division 1 Coastal Carolina.
Boyer had two hits for Brunswick, which combined for seven hits.
Fort Hill's game against Clear Spring on Friday was canceled with no make-up date.
Jefferson 12, Moorefield 0
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, W.V.a. — Jefferson led 5-0 after one inning and never trailed in a shutout win over Moorefield on Thursday.
The Cougars scored two in the third and five in the fourth inning.
The Yellow Jackets (8-11) were held to two hits.
Cole Lewis went four shutout innings for Jefferson, allowing two hits. Brady Roberts went one inning, striking out two. Neither pitched issued a walk.
Reilly Weese went 3 1/3 innings for Moorefield, allowing four hits, 10 runs (three earned) and seven walks. Oliver Crites went 2/3 inning, allowing a hit and two unearned runs.
Moorefield hosts East Hardy on Friday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.