HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Alex Kennell gave Allegany a late lead with a go-ahead, two-run home run in the top of the seventh, but Hedgesville would have the last laugh.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Ein Wolfe hit a walk-off two-run single to give Hedgesville the 8-7 win on Monday.
Hedgesville (16-5), ranked No. 5 in West Virginia's Class AAA by WVMetroNews on Monday, entered the seventh inning with a 6-4 lead over Allegany (12-2).
Bryce Madden began the Camper rally with a lead-off triple, and Griffin Madden pushed him across with a single to left. One batter later, Kennell lifted a fly ball over the left-field fence to give Allegany the lead.
Hedgesville scored the game's first three runs. Caedon Wallace pulled Alco to within one when he struck a two-run homer in the top of the fourth, and Landyn Ansel tied it with an RBI double later in the frame.
An error on a ground ball to first allowed Hedgesville to regain the edge in the bottom half of the inning, but Wallace again answered with an RBI double in the fifth.
A wild pitch in the fifth gave Hedgesville a 5-4 lead, and the Eagles tacked on an insurance run in the fifth via an RBI single by Yadnael Rivera Sosa.
Allegany out-hit Hedgesville, 10-9, and tallied seven extra-base hits. Caden Long and Kennell also notched doubles.
The Campers committed three errors, which allowed the Eagles to plate two unearned runs.
Madden finished with a line of five runs (three earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in five innings pitched. Cayden Bratton took the loss in relief, allowing three runs on four hits in 1 2/3 frames of work.
Lane Delauter got the start for Hegesville, surrendering four runs on seven hits in six innings pitched with eight Ks and a walk. Jaxson Ruest got the victory in relief, allowing three runs in his one frame.
Chris French went 3 for 3 for the Eagles.
Allegany will try to rebound when it heads to Southern (8-6) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
East Hardy 5, Musselman 4
BAKER, W.Va. — Noah Sager tied the game in the seventh inning with a two-out double, and East Hardy walked it off in extras to down Musselman on Monday.
East Hardy (12-9) was out-hit 6 to 5 but Musselman committed six errors. A crucial error after a lead-off single by Levi Price in the eighth proved costly.
Dawson Price doubled and drove in two runs for the Cougars.
Levi Mongold pitched the first 7 1/3 frames, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks. Price got two outs in the eighth, including a strikeout that stranded a pair of Applemen on base.
Aiden Sites hit a home run for Musselman (18-7), which was ranked one spot behind Hedgesville in this week's MetroNews poll and handed Allegany its only other loss of the season.
East Hardy hosts Hedgesville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Keyser 13, Fort Hill 3
KEYSER, W.Va. — Noah Broadwater notched a long ball, Seth Healy hit safely three times and Keyser beat Fort Hill on Monday for its ninth straight victory.
Keyser (13-4) was tied with Fort Hill (2-10) at 3 apiece in the fourth before rattling off 10 unanswered runs.
Healy went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs; Broadwater was 2 for 2 with two ribbies and scored three times; Logan Rotruck went 2 for 4 with two runs batted in; and Tristen Root finished 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Konner Bennett got the win on the mound, allowing three unearned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in four innings of work. Patrick Liller pitched two scoreless innings before the Tornado won in six innings via the run rule.
Anthony Burns took the loss for the Sentinels, allowing four earned runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 frames. Shane Welsh, Owen Seifarth and Landon Sturtz singled.
Keyser hosts Mineral County rival Frankfort (9-8) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Fort Hill hosts Brunswick on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Northern 15, Berlin 0
BERLIN, Pa. — Northern racked up 10 hits and scored six runs in both the second and third innings to beat Berlin in three frames Monday.
Ethan Sebold went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs, Kellen Hinebaugh finished 2 for 2 with a double, three runs batted in and three runs scored, Luke Ross singled twice, Wally Brands doubled and scored three times, Liam Stewart had three runs batted in and Easton Rhoten drove in a pair.
Robert Deatelhauser went the distance for the Huskies, tossing three shutout innings of two-hit ball with six Ks and two walks.
Northern (13-3) hosts Petersburg (11-8) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson 15, Frankfort 2
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort took an early two-run lead before Jefferson pushed 15 unanswered across to win in six innings Monday.
Jefferson capitalized on five Falcon errors, committing none itself, to tally 15 runs on 10 base hits. Josh Cienfuegos and Ryan Kelly had two knocks each. Cienfuegos and Ty Dunkin doubled.
Noah Houderseldt and Rhett Sensabaugh recorded extra-base hits for Frankfort.
Cam Lynch started for Frankfort and was tabbed for the loss, allowing three earned runs on four hits in three innings pitched.
Ryan Hefner was the winning arm, tossing three shutout innings in relief.
Frankfort is at Keyser on Wednesday.
