CUMBERLAND — Macello Kitchen scored two goals, and No. 1 Allegany routed Southern, 6-0, on Thursday night — its fourth consecutive blowout to begin the season.
During the Campers’ 4-0 start to 2022, they’ve outscored their opponents 25-0.
In its latest triumph, Allegany led 4-0 at halftime. The Campers got started just under four minutes into the game when Liam Mowbray slotted an unassisted tally into the back of the net with 36:12 left in the first half.
Kitchen scored off a Caedon Wallace service with 25:47 left in the half, Harrison Reid pierced the goalmouth six minutes later, assisted by Mason Salvadge, and Wallace tallied a fourth Allegany goal, assisted by Blake Powell, one minute later.
Salvadge began the Campers’ scoring after the intermission with an unassisted strike with 36:26 left, and Kitchen and Mowbray linked up one final time with 10:10 remaining for Alco’s final goal of the night.
Allegany outshot Southern, 26-3, and had a 3-1 edge in corner kicks. Ryder Bernard was tasked with making just one save for the clean sheet.
The junior varsity game ended in a 1-1 draw.
Allegany (4-0) is at No. 2 Mountain Ridge (4-0-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Southern (0-6) hosts Northern (1-4) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
No. 2 Mtn. Ridge 5 Williamsport 1
FROSTBURG — Evan Cook notched a pair of scores, as Mountain Ridge cruised past Williamsport on Thursday night.
Cook got the Miners, who led 3-1 at the half, started with an early goal. Will Haberlein sent a ball to Cook, who placed it into the back of the net for a 1-0 edge with 36:32 left before halftime.
Willamsport countered with Mason Bauer found an equalizer nine minutes later, but Mountain Ridge tacked on two more goals to regain control before the intermission.
Haberlein broke the tie with an unassisted goal with 12:34 left in the half, and the Miners stole a late score when Cook beat Williamsport keeper Braydon Blair on a penalty kick for a two-goal halftime lead.
Brendan Kline furthered the Mountain Ridge lead with an unassisted goal with 16:55 left in the contest, and Owen Baker tacked on a fifth goal, assisted by Aiden Pirolozzi, with 4:15 remaining.
Mountain Ridge outshot Williamsport, 12-4, and had an 8-1 advantage in corner kicks. The Miners’ starting keeper Brycen Ritchie made one save before coming out with an injury. Ethan Wilt made a save in relief of him.
Blair made six stops in goal for Williamsport.
In junior varsity action, Mountain Ridge won, 1-0. Evan Deriso notched the game’s lone goal. The Miners’ JVs (3-1-1) held a 15-8 edge in shots and 5-1 in corners, and their keeper James DeCarlo made two saves. Williamsport goalie Kruz Jackson made three saves.
Mountain Ridge hosts top-ranked Allegany on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
No. 4 Bishop Walsh 1 Northern 0
ACCIDENT — Caio Zuben scored just three minutes in, and No. 4 Bishop Walsh held on over the ensuing 77 minutes to down Northern on Thursday.
Zuben finished on an assist from Cam Hein at the 37:00 minute mark. Bishop Walsh outshot Northern 24-7 and 17-4 on goal. Mathew Eans had 4 saves for the Spartans and Wyatt Hull had 16 saves for Northern. BW led in corner kicks 7-1.
Bishop Walsh (6-0-1) is at No. 5 Frankfort (5-1-1) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
No. 5 Frankfort 9 Petersburg 0
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Stephen Shambaugh tallied a hat trick, and Frankfort soared past Petersburg on Thursday.
The victory was Frankfort’s third in a row, during which it outscored its opponents by a combined 21-1.
The Falcons led 3-0 at the half. Carson Suesse notched the game’s first goal with 25 minutes remaining before the intermission on a penalty kick. Cole Arnold double the Frankfort lead, assisted by Levi Sgaggero, with 13:25 remaining.
Shambaugh gave the Falcons a three-goal lead going into halftime thanks to a goal, assisted by Suesse, at the 10:21 mark of the opening half.
Frankfort exploded for four goals in the first five minutes of the second half, beginning with a Braxton Pyles tally 20 seconds in, assisted by Cohen Arbogast. Just 13 seconds later, Sgaggero scored on a Logan West assist.
Shambaugh then scored back-to-back goals in a matter of second, first on a penalty kick at the 35:16 mark, and later on an unassisted strike at the 35:09 mark.
Charlie Fairley made it 8-0 when a Cam Lynch service found the back of the net with 10:30 left, and Landon Davis notched the Falcons’ ninth and final goal unassisted with 2:42 remaining.
Frankfort held an 18-2 edge in shots and 6-1 in corner kicks. Falcons keeper Jake Layton made two saves for the cleansheet.
Frankfort (5-1-1) is at Pendleton County on Saturday at noon.
Bishop Walsh 7 Hyndman 2
HYNDMAN, Pa. — Five players scored for Bishop Walsh, leading the Spartans to a romp at Hyndman, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.
Matt Russo scored the first goal of the game at 15:16 of the first half on an assist by Jackson Miller. Chris Manherz followed on an assist by Hein at 15:01. Mason Mathews scored on an assist by Leo Soares at 3:45.
Hyndman got on the board with an unassisted goal by Owen Kamauf at the 36:10 mark of the second half.
Manherz scored his second goal at 29:40 on an assist by Zuben. Zuben then scored on an assist by Manherz at 26:35. Zuben scored his second goal at 26:35 on an assist by David DiNola. Tristan Hoffman scored on a penalty kick for Hyndman at 21:52. Karl Vogtman completed the scoring at 21:07 on DiNola’s second assist.
Mathew Eans had one save in goal for Bishop Walsh on three on goal shots by Hyndman. Samuel Zufall had 15 saves and Logan Deneen had four saves for Hyndman. Bishop had 34 shots, 26 on goal. The Spartans led in corner kicks 10-1.
