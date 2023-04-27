OAKLAND — After dropping their second game of the season, No. 1 Allegany bounced back with a 16-2, five-inning win at No. 5 Southern on Wednesday.
The Campers (13-2, 6-0 WestMAC) scored nine runs in the first inning.
After a Cayden Bratton triple and Bryce Madden double, Alex Kennell went deep to right for a three-run home run.
Landyn Ansel, Bryce Madden and Griffin Madden hit RBI singles and Bratton hit an RBI double in the first inning.
Allegany added three runs in the third and four runs in the fourth inning.
The Rams (8-7, 2-5 WestMAC) scored both of their runs in the first inning on a groundout and sacrifice fly.
The Campers combined for 13 hits. Bratton and Bryce Madden had three hits while Griffin Madden, Caedon Wallace, Ansel and Josef Sneathan had two.
Bryce Madden went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, two runs and two walks with five strikeouts.
Ryan Bird, Jadon James and Nathaniel Maule pitched for Southern. James lasted the longest, going 3 1/3 innings. He allowed seven hits, seven runs and five walks with a strikeout.
Allegany hosts Berkeley Springs on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Southern heads to the Cumberland Fairgrounds to play a doubleheader on Friday. It plays Jefferson at 1 p.m. and Pendleton County at 5 p.m.
Northern handles Petersburg
ACCIDENT — No. 2 Northern pulled away in the fourth, scoring 11 runs in a 17-4 win over Petersburg on Wednesday.
The Huskies (14-3) scored six of their runs without having to swing. Three walks and three hit batters brought in runs.
Ethan Sebold and Cole Folk hit RBI singles and Northern also scored on an error.
With two on and two outs in the first inning, Wally Brands went deep to center for a three-run home run.
The Vikings' (11-9) Bumby Van Meter also went deep in the first as he led off the game with a solo shot to right.
Luke Ross went five innings for Northern, allowing eight hits, three earned runs and a walk with five strikeouts.
Brands and Sebold each had two hits for the Huskies.
Van Meter was the only Viking with multiple hits, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Peyton Tingler started for Petersburg and went 2 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, three earned runs and three walks with four strikeouts.
Kaleb Kuhn, Trace Rohrbaugh and Ethan Taylor finished the game.
Petersburg is at Hedgesville on Saturday at 10 a.m. Northern hosts Hancock on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Shalom beat Cavlary in extras
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — It took an extra inning for Shalom to knock off Calvary 9-8 in eight innings on Tuesday.
The Eagles (4-5, 2-3 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) led 3-1 after one inning and 6-4 through three. Shalom ended the game outscoring Calvary 5-2 in the final four innings.
Levi Carrington went three innings for the Eagles, allowing four hits, two earned runs and two walks with three strikeouts.
Eli Leith and Noah Robinette finished the game.
Riley O'Brien led the Eagles with three hits, all singles.
Carter Defenderfer went three innings for Shalom, allowing nine hits, five earned runs and one walk with three strikeouts.
Brady Dukehart went five innings, allowing three hits, two runs and a walk with five strikeouts.
Calvary heads to Hagerstown on Friday to face Broadfording at 4:30 p.m.
