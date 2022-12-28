CUMBERLAND — Allegany used a monster first half from Chazz Imes and Dylan Shaffer to build a 30-point lead, and that was enough to hold off a late Eastern Tech surge.
The Mavericks outscored the Campers during the second half, much to the chagrin of the Alco coaching staff despite the 63-41 victory in its Bill Bowers Christmas Classic opener on Tuesday night.
“It’s a win, but we didn’t play very well,” Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said. “What bothers me most is we were very selfish. We did not play team offense. We did not play team defense. Once again, we started the game lackadaisical. We didn’t come out with any effort or energy.
“Just by the sheer youth of the team we were playing is why we got the big lead. In the second half, it was about as bad a half of basketball as I’ve seen our kids play.”
Allegany hosted Eastern Tech (Baltimore) right after Fort Hill dispatched St. Vincent Pallotti (Laurel), 63-53. The Campers started right where the Sentinels left off in their own Cumberland vs. Baltimore metropolitan area matchup.
Isaiah Fields scored seven first-quarter points to help Allegany build a 17-4 edge after one, and its lead swelled to 39-8 at one point in the second period behind Imes’ and Shaffer’s offense.
Imes scored 11 of his game-high 18 points in the second, and Shaffer nine of his 17.
The comfortable lead allowed Allegany to clear its bench late in the half, which let Eastern Tech claw to a more respectable 41-16 deficit at the intermission.
“We’re an older team, and they’re a very young team,” Eirich said. “I think that was the difference in the first half. I don’t think we did anything we’re going to watch on tape and go, ‘Oh boy, we really looked good doing that.’ ... They just missed a lot of shots early.”
Allegany’s offense sputtered out of halftime, with Eastern Tech winning the third quarter 10-9. Senior Ryan Peoples hit a pair of buckets in the period equalling the Campers’ combined total over that span.
Camper guard David Smith — who equaled Fields and Cayden Bratton with seven points — hit twice from the field in the fourth, and both teams pulled their starters with around three minutes to play and the result in hand.
“Sometimes you can beat a team by 20 and feel good about it,” Eirich said. “We beat a team by 22 and feel horrible. This is one of those nights. ... The only positive would be if we learn something from it.”
No Eastern Tech scorer ended with more than six points, but seven players finished with at least four. Dajuan Lewis, Jericho Wondeye and Peoples each tallied six apiece.
