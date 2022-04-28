OAKLAND — No. 1 Allegany capitalized on five Southern errors, and Cayden Bratton notched a complete-game win as the Campers won, 7-2, Wednesday to improve to 11-0 on the season.
Both teams hit safely eight times, but the difference in the game was defense: five of Alco’s seven runs were unearned.
Bratton, meanwhile, scattered his eight base hits over seven innings, allowing just two runs with four strikeouts and one walk. Bratton is now 5-0 with a 1.43 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
Allegany generated two runs in the top of the first on just one hit. Bratton led off with a single, and a pair of errors allowed him to score two batters later. Alex Kennell made it 2-0 on an RBI groundout.
Southern got a run back in the bottom half when Tanner Haskiell notched an RBI single, the teams traded scores in the third and Allegany’s lead stood at 3-2 after four.
Allegany blew it open in the fifth. Kennell struck a lead-off double, and Bryce Madden singled — Kennell was held at second — to put runners at first and second with nobody out.
Josef Sneathen laid down a bunt to move the runners over, but an error scored both Campers that were on base to push Allegany’s lead to 5-2. Bratton added two more insurance runs via a two-run single with two outs later in the frame.
Darian Bauer tripled and scored two runs, and Demetri Bascelli doubled. Bratton and Caedon Wallace had two base hits apiece to lead Allegany.
Jadon James was tabbed with the loss for Southern. Will Moon and Aerik LeBon had multi-hit outings at the plate in defeat.
Allegany hosts Hancock on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Southern (5-10) hosts Keyser (9-6) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
No. 3 Northern 6 No. 4 Petersburg 5
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Northern opened to a 6-1 lead and held off Petersburg on Wednesday night.
The Huskies shot out of the gates with back-to-back singles by Jamison Warnick and Easton Rhoten, and a walk by Chance Ritchey loaded the bases. A Petersburg error pushed two runs across, Tyler Yoder notched a sac fly and a passed ball made it 4-0.
Peyton Tingler got the Vikings on the board with an RBI groundout in the bottom half, but Northern answered with two more in the second — Yoder walked with the bases loaded and another passed ball pushed the Huskies’ lead to 6-1.
Johnathan Mallow, a Millersville commit, crushed a three-run bomb with two outs in the fifth to cut the Petersburg deficit to 6-4.
Caden Arbaugh singled with two outs in the seventh for an RBI to pull the Vikings within one. However, Kyle Broadwater forced a pop-out to get out of it for the save.
Ethan Sebold was the winning pitcher, allowing five runs on 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched, walking three and striking out three. Petersburg out-hit Northern, 11-6, but the Vikings’ two arms combined for eight base on balls.
Nate Travis was tabbed with the loss for Petersburg. Arbaugh was dominant in relief, allowing no runs on just one hit with four Ks and three walks in 5 2/3 frames on the mound.
Mallow was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run, Arbaugh doubled and singled twice, and Elijah Kuykendall recorded a two-bagger and a single. All six of Northern’s hits were singles, scattered among six different Huskies.
Northern (10-4) faces Berlin on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Cumberland Fairgrounds. Petersburg (10-8) is at No. 5 Moorefield (11-9) on Friday at 6 p.m.
Hedgesville 11 East Hardy 0
HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Hedgesville pounded out 13 hits and held East Hardy to just two in a five-inning rout on Wednesday.
Tanner Matthew homered, and Braylon Connor and Noah Brown doubled to lead Hedgesville’s offense. Connor and Brown tallied three hits apiece, and Matthew and Hayden Kimball both collected a pair of base knocks.
Matthew registered the win, tossing four shutout innings of two-hit ball with four Ks and one walk.
Noah Sager was tabbed with the loss. Brandon Jones doubled and Dawson Price singled for the Cougars’ two hits.
East Hardy (3-14) hosts a doubleheader against Pocahontas County on Thursday, with game one beginning at 4 p.m.
