LAVALE — Allegany had a lot of goals entering the season, and the Campers checked two off that list on Monday evening.
Alexa Uphold tossed a three-hit shutout, Mackenzie Monahan hit a homer and the Campers played spotless defense to down Bishop Walsh, 7-0. Not only did the win secure a City Championship, it also came on Senior Night.
While a state title is a culminating goal for No. 1 Allegany (11-0), Monday was an important step in that journey.
“I thought Alexa pitched a great game,” Allegany head coach Dave Winner said. “It was Senior Night, so she was definitely going to get the start. She just did what she’s done all year.
“Kudos to Walsh, they’re a good team. ... It gives us the City Championship, which is one part of our season. The girls wanted to win, that’s a big thing. All three teams in the city were good this year.”
In city play, Allegany finished 3-0, Bishop Walsh was second at 1-2 and Fort Hill third with a 1-3 record. The Campers swept Fort Hill, and their other matchup with the Spartans was canceled due to inclement weather.
A Bishop Walsh win Monday would’ve pitted it in a tie with Allegany for the city title at 2-1, but it wasn’t in the cards — Uphold’s pitching, and the Spartans’ defense were big reasons why.
Uphold struck out 13 and walked none during the seven-inning shutout, lowering her season ERA to 0.41 in 34 innings pitched. The senior’s ERA is the second-lowest in the area behind only her Alco teammate Abi Britton (0.29).
Offensively, Monahan hit a two-run opposite-field home run in the third to push Allegany’s lead to 3-0. It was still a game entering the fifth, but Bishop Walsh made four defensive miscues to allow the Campers to plate four runs in the inning and blow the game open.
“We didn’t put the ball in play and we had six errors,” Bishop Walsh head coach Chris Greise said. “Up until the fifth inning it’s a 3-0 ball game, very easily could’ve been a 2-0 ball game. And just the snowball effect of the errors.
“That inning deflated us. ... It just seems like when make one (error), we make two which leads to three.”
Both pitchers pounded the strike zone. Uphold threw 69 of her 95 pitches for strikes, and Chloe Greise threw 73 of 97 in the zone.
Greise finished with a line of seven runs (two earned) on eight hits in six innings pitched. She didn’t throw a strikeout or issue a walk, but Greise was effective in keeping an Allegany offense that bats over .400 as a team off-balance.
“We didn’t hit the ball great, but we hit the ball enough that it does put some pressure on them to make plays,” Winner said.
Monahan excelled in the Allegany line-up with a 1 for 3 day with three RBIs and two walks. Her third-inning long ball was a textbook piece of two-strike hitting, as Monahan threw her bat at the pitch away and sent it back where it came from to the opposite field.
“It was awesome,” Winner said. “(Greise) throws a lot off middle and outside, and that’s Mackenzie’s strong suit. If Mackenzie is going to get a home run, it’s going to be where it went. That was huge.”
Avery Miller and Skyler Porter hit safely twice each. Britton, Ava Strother and Kylie Hook also notched base hits. Hook tallied an RBI, Porter scored twice, and Riley Gallagher, Uphold and Strother all scored once.
Miller made an impressive defensive play in the fourth at second base, stabbing a sharp liner in the hole between first and second to rob Izzy Kendall of a base hit.
Bailee Greise accounted for two of Bishop Walsh’s three hits, and Kendall also singled.
The Spartans came out slow offensively, watching far too many strikes — Uphold fanned five hitters, two looking, in the first two innings. Their lone base runner before the fifth inning was a single by Greise in the second, but Gallagher caught her trying to swipe second base.
“I don’t know why we didn’t just jump on it,” coach Greise said of Bishop Walsh’s slow start. “Uphold did well mixing her pitches, but 90% of it was right around the plate.
“I don’t know. We watched as many as we watched and put ourselves in holes.”
Bishop Walsh (15-5) will look to regroup when it hosts Mercersburg on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Allegany turns to a home game with Southern (0-11) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
With an eye on winning a state championship, something the Campers fell just short of a season ago with a loss to Patterson Mill in the title game, Allegany is looking to improve its plate discipline from now until the playoffs.
“Sometimes we swing at pitches out of the strike zone because we want to hit so bad,” Winner said. “And just keep working on our defense to keep that sharp. Pitching is going to keep us in most games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.