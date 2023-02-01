CUMBERLAND — Allegany was in desperate need of a bounce-back win Tuesday, and Mountain Ridge was just caught in the crossfire.
The Campers, looking to end a two-game skid, dominated from start to finish, exploding out of the gates up 28-4 and leading by as much as 36 at one point during the third quarter.
Seniors Chazz Imes and Caiden Chorpenning ended with 24 points each, and No. 1 Allegany routed No. 5 Mountain Ridge, 76-53, to clinch at least a share of the Western Maryland Athletic Conference title.
"After losing two straight games, we were very concerned, seeing how we would respond to that," Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said. "We came out today and I thought we looked fantastic from the get-go."
Allegany (14-3 overall, 7-0 WestMAC) wasn't lacking for motivation entering the contest, both from its previous game over the weekend and from its previous game against Mountain Ridge (7-8, 2-4 WestMAC).
After dropping an emotional contest to Berlin early in the week, the Campers came out flat in an upset loss to Clear Spring, 65-60, on Saturday.
Throw in the challenge of the opponent — Mountain Ridge nearly beat the Campers in Frostburg, falling 75-72 in overtime on Jan. 17 — and Allegany was laser focused.
The Campers raced out to a 12-2 lead — Imes had seven of the points, and Chorpenning accounted for the other five — prompting a Mountain Ridge timeout just over two minutes into the game.
Three minutes later, the Miners called another, this time down 23-4.
Allegany's lead swelled to 36-9 following consecutive technical foul calls on the Miners' bench with 6:01 left in the half. Alco led 47-22 at intermission and 68-34 entering the fourth.
The Campers' largest edge came after a pair of Chorpenning 3-pointers made it 64-28 in the third period, kicking off the 35-point running clock.
"Mountain Ridge played a heck of a game last time, and they just shot lights out up there," Eirich said. "We watched tape, talked about what we wanted to do. And I think it was just a mindset with the players where we didn't want them to go and shoot 3-pointers like they did last game."
Isaiah Fields finished third on Alco with 12 points, eight of which came after halftime, and Blake Powell scored eight first-half points.
Dylan Shaffer pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, and Imes and Chorpenning notched five apiece.
When Allegany got set in its offense, Mountain Ridge seemingly had no answer, and the unselfish Campers racked up 17 assists on their 31 buckets — led by Cayden Bratton's five dimes. Bratton also led the Campers with five steals.
"There are certain things we talk about and stress in practice, before the game and during the game, and we go back and watch tape and say, 'Hey, this is when you executed when you ran the offense. You got good buckets,'" Eirich said.
"There are times we go one-on-one and we have a bad outcome, so I think we're even starting to realize even more what makes us successful."
Uma Pua'auli paced Mountain Ridge with 15 points. He scored nine of the Miners' 22 points prior to halftime to do his part to keep the deficit down. Peyton Miller added 11 points, and Will Patterson tallied eight.
The victory ensures Allegany at least a share of the conference title. Fort Hill (13-2) is the only other WestMAC squad that could contend for the crown, sitting at 2-1 in conference play but needing to win its final five bouts to equal the Campers.
The teams' matchup on Feb. 10 in South Cumberland will determine whether the Sentinels can have a shot at sharing the championship.
"It's one of our goals throughout the season," Eirich said of winning the conference. "We would rather win it outright than share it, but that will be determined here soon."
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge won 50-43. The Miners' Tyler Cook and Alco's Lucas Bahrenburg tallied 22 points apiece.
The Campers' JVs won their first game of the season against Clear Spring, 55-44, on Saturday. Bahrenburg scored 19 points and Eli Imes added 19 in the winning performance.
Mountain Ridge will look to have a bounce-back game of its own at Clear Spring on Friday at 7 p.m. Allegany draws another Washington County foe in Smithsburg Friday at the same time.
"I thought this was a critical game," Eirich said. "It seemed like people were down on us, maybe we were a little bit down. I hope this pumps us back up. There are only five games left in the regular season, and this is the time you want to start gelling."
