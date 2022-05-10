CUMBERLAND — Jon Irons was worried Allegany hadn’t battled through enough close games before the playoffs: The Campers’ head coach isn’t worried now.
One day after Allegany suffered its first defeat, Mountain Ridge got off to a dream start, stringing together five base hits to plate four runs in the opening frame.
But Cayden Bratton found his stuff, his offense found some runs, and No. 1 Allegany got its mojo back to defeat No. 3 Mountain Ridge, 6-4, on Tuesday to improve to 16-1.
“I think it’s something we needed,” Campers head coach Jon Irons said. “After yesterday, in a game like that, I felt like we lost some of our confidence that we had played with all year.
“I told them before the game, ‘The best thing we can do today is go play a baseball game.’ ... Early on, we still looked like we were second-guessing ourselves, but as the game went on, I felt like we started to piece that together.”
Whether it was the Miners’ intensity in trying to garner momentum before the playoffs, the Campers’ hangover after their first defeat or a combination of the two, Mountain Ridge jumped on Allegany early.
Uma Pua’auli started the festivities with a bang, hammering a ringing double off the left-field fence. Bryce Snyder took an outside pitch the other way for a single to push Pua’auli home one batter later, Bradyn Speir hit safely and Ashton Shimko slotted a seeing-eye knock up the middle to plate another.
Allegany then gave the Miners a run when an outfielder dropped a routine fly ball, and Tyson Shumaker made it 4-0 after an inning with an RBI groundout.
“You would think that we would’ve been more focused in that first inning than ever,” Irons said. “I felt like that we lacked a little concentration in the field and a couple things broke their way. We were fortunate to have Cayden Bratton on the mound. He does not get rattled easily.”
How did Bratton respond? The right-hander tossed four straight zeroes and retired the final eight batters he faced. After the first inning, he allowed one base hit the rest of the way in his five-inning outing.
“We got a lead there, and we let them get back in the game,” Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. “Good team, you have to take advantage, and when you get them down you have to keep adding on. We just couldn’t add on.”
The Allegany bats followed suit, as Bryce Madden trimmed the deficit in half with a two-RBI single up the middle in the first to make it 4-2.
Allegany tied up the ballgame in the fourth. Jacob McClay began the rally with a single, and Bratton doubled to put runners on second and third with one away. Griffin Madden lofted a sacrifice fly to left to score one, and Alex Kennell drove a game-tying single the other way with two outs.
In the fifth inning, Caedon Wallace crushed a double to dead center to lead off the frame and McClay walked with one out, but Mountain Ridge still had a chance to get out of the inning unscathed.
Bratton hit a comebacker to Lyle Baker on the mound, but the first-baseman came off to try and field the ground ball and nobody covered first.
Then, with the bases loaded and one out, the Miners had a chance to turn two up the middle to put up a zero, but they were too slow, and a run scored. One batter later, their third baseman made a difficult diving stop, but his throw got away to push the Alco lead to 6-4.
“We were trying to make an aggressive play to get to the ball, but we also took ourselves out of the play,” Snyder said of the misplay at first. “And then the ball was hit to the shortstop, and he tried to flip it and turn two. If we had went ahead and just taken the two extra steps, we probably would’ve turned two.
“These are the little things that we have to do a better job of going forward. You just have to make good plays to beat good teams.”
With Allegany in front, Bryce Madden came out of the bullpen for a two-inning save, and he shut the door with a pair of scoreless frames, striking out four.
Madden also starred at the plate for the Campers with a 4 for 4 day, accounting for half of the Campers’ base hits.
“The kid is a very smart baseball player,” Irons said. “He’s a sophomore that plays like a senior. You would never know that kid’s a sophomore watching him play baseball the way that he does. He stays inside the ball, he uses the other side of the field and he drives in runs.”
Bratton picked up the win after allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk in five innings pitched. Baker took the loss for Mountain Ridge.
Both teams now turn to the playoffs. Allegany is the top seed in 1A West Region I, and it’ll host the winner of No. 4 Southern (10-10) and No. 5 Fort Hill (3-11) in the region semifinals on Saturday.
“Single-elimination baseball, it’s a tricky thing,” Irons said. “Everybody who is in this area knows that anybody can beat anybody on any given day. ... We’ve got to show up.”
Third-seeded Mountain Ridge (10-7) heads to No. 2 seed Northern (14-5) in the region semis on Saturday at 11 a.m.
“I like our chances, but Northern’s going to be a big hurdle for us to get over,” Snyder said.
