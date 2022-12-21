ROMNEY, W.Va. — Once again, Allegany was tasked with overcoming a late deficit to remain unbeaten.
Like Deja Vu, the Campers refused to lose.
With the clock dipping below five minutes to play Tuesday, No. 4 Hampshire maintained a 44-36 lead. To make matters worse for top-ranked Allegany, there is no shot clock in West Virginia.
Yet, Cayden Bratton buried a 3-pointer, his second in 54 seconds, to give Allegany its first lead of the decider with 1:11 left and the edge would hold, as the Campers ended the contest on a 15-2 run to stun Hampshire.
"We weren't shooting well most of the game, and the fourth quarter, once again these kids showed the heart and composure they have," Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said.
"They don't give up for anything. These kids are competitors. They're so much fun to coach, and it's great being 6-0 going into Christmas."
The matchup mirrored the Campers' preceding bout on Friday, when Allegany trailed Broadfording 52-44 midway through the final period before scoring the game's final 16 points.
Tuesday marked a new day, a new eight-point deficit and a new comeback.
Hampshire was sitting pretty after Mason Hott picked off an ill-advised Allegany inbounds pass with three seconds left in the third quarter and banked in a long running 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 38-31 edge.
Chazz Imes started the Campers' flurry with a triple to get within 44-39 with 4:33 to play, but after the teams traded stops, Hampshire had the ball, leading by five, with three minutes remaining and no shot clock.
The Trojans followed with a series of quick shots, sped up by the Campers' 1-2-2 three-quarter-court press and tight man-to-man defense in the half court. Allegany was also finally able to box out Hampshire big man Easton Shanholtz when it mattered most.
For the third time in four games, Hampshire (2-3) wasn't able to execute on the offensive end during crunch time, and Allegany took advantage.
"I think we were just rushing into things again," Hampshire head coach Danny Alkire said. "There at the end, we just wanted to be patient. ... I don't mean hold the ball and don't ever look for a shot, just don't force a bad shot.
"It's the same theme that's been going on. We get to a certain point where something goes off in our head, and I feel like we have to force things, rush things, make bad passes, we don't pivot, whatever it might be."
Caiden Chorpenning, who finished with 13 points despite missing much of the first half in foul trouble, brought the Campers to within three points with a bucket, and Bratton tied the score at 44-all with a dagger from deep to extend an 8-0 burst.
Hampshire standout Jenson Fields answered with a score of his own on the other end, but Bratton rattled home his second trey in a row seconds later to give Allegany its first lead since early in the third quarter.
The Trojans followed with a miss, Imes came down with the box out and board, and the senior sunk both of his free throws for a 49-46 edge with 28.1 seconds left.
Hampshire's tying 3-pointer was off the mark, and Chorpenning iced the game with a pair of foul shots.
One of the keys to Allegany's strong finish — it outscored Hampshire, 20-8, in the fourth — was the Trojans' lack of second-chance opportunities. Shanholtz had finished with 16 points but just three after halftime.
"In the second half, we did a lot better job of boxing out," Eirich said. "We actually had our butts down and we were getting them off and not letting them have second and third shots."
Bratton entered the game with just one triple on the year and none in the past four games, but the senior showed he has ice in his veins with the tying and go-ahead buckets.
"Cayden is coming out of football and he was banged up pretty good," Eirich said of Bratton, who finished with 13 points. "I made him sit out a week because I wanted him to get healthy, and he's just now getting into basketball shape.
"You can just tell he's more fluid than he was. Each practice and each game he's just looking better and better."
Allegany, trailing 25-24 at the half, took a short-lived lead early in the third quarter, but Hampshire ended the third on a 13-5 run. Fields scored eight of his 16 points in the period.
While Shanholtz and Fields combined for 32 points, no other Trojan finished with more than five.
The Campers, meanwhile, had five scorers top that threshold: Chorpenning, Bratton, Imes (10), Isaiah Fields (nine) and Dylan Shaffer (six).
Fields and Shaffer played important roles in the second quarter to pull Allegany to within a point at the half with six points apiece. Hampshire led 14-10 after one; Shanholtz had six in the quarter.
In addition to Shanholtz's point total, the forward was able to get Chorpenning in foul trouble early, as the Allegany standout missed most of the second quarter after picking up his second foul.
With Chorpenning out of the game, Bratton, Shaffer and Blake Powell were tasked with defending the 6-foot-7 Trojan. It wasn't always pretty, but they were up to the challenge.
"Those guys are big and strong and tough to guard down there," Eirich said. "We're guarding big guys with guards, and we're not used to doing that. These guys are playing a different position than we've ever asked them to do, and they're not complaining. They're just going out and doing the best that they can."
Once Allegany limited the second-chance points and hit shots on the other end in the fourth quarter, the Campers completed a second straight comeback to maintain perfection.
Allegany now gets some time off for the holidays before facing Eastern Tech on Monday and St. Vincent Pallotti on Tuesday next week in the Bill Bowers Christmas Classic.
Hampshire will look to bounce back at home against Grafton on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
