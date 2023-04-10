CUMBERLAND — Allegany pitching combined to strike out 18 Petersburg batters, and the Campers' bats heated up as the game wore on.
Griffin Madden kept the Vikings off the scoreboard into the fifth inning, striking out 12, and Caden Long was solid in relief, tossing the final 2 1/3.
At the plate, Allegany broke through with a Caedon Wallace two-run double in the third, and the Campers plated two more in the fourth and sixth frames to pull away.
No. 1 Allegany may still be looking to play a complete game, but Monday was a step in the right direction, as the Campers downed No. 4 Petersburg, 7-1.
"I thought we got off to a bad start," Allegany head coach Jon Irons said. "Our approach continued to be bad early in the game, carrying over from the last game. But I felt like middle, latter part of the game, our approach started to get better. So that's something to build on."
In the game after Allegany (7-1) suffered its first defeat of the season, 4-2 to Musselman on Saturday, the Campers got off to a slow start offensively. They didn't record their first base hit against Petersburg (8-7) righthander Elijah Kuykendall until a hard liner by Cayden Bratton led off the third.
However, Allegany stuck with it, showcasing some of its early season form with a five-hit sixth frame — shooting three two-strike ground balls into open space.
That outburst was only of importance to the Allegany psyche because, on the scoreboard, the result was all but determined thanks to the dominance the Campers' pitching.
Madden held Petersburg to just two hits in 4 2/3 scoreless frames, and Long limited the Vikings to one run on one hit with six Ks and four walks over the final 2 1/3.
"Griffin threw well," Irons said. "Good on Caden Long coming in and getting a little experience and doing the job that he needed to do pitching with a lead."
The only thing that kept Petersburg from a shut-out was a two-out double by Bumby Van Meter in the seventh.
"Allegany is a really good team," Vikings head coach Mike Landis said. "I thought we hung with them for a while, but we're young and made some mistakes in the middle of the game that cost us some runs.
"Kuykendall did a nice job for us pitching, keeping them off-balance for a while."
An inning after Wallace's two-RBI double in the third, the Campers plated a pair of unearned runs in the fourth off two Petersburg errors.
Josef Sneathen struck a two-out double into the left-center gap in the fifth, and the Campers added two insurance runs in the sixth via a Bratton solo home run and a Madden RBI single.
Allegany finished with 10 base hits, led by Bratton with a 3 for 4 day and Bryce Madden, who was 2 for 3 with three runs scored.
Bratton's long ball to dead center field was his third of the season, putting him in a tie with Wallace for the most on the Campers — and in the area — so far this season.
"Cayden has a good approach," Irons said. "He likes to hit early in the count. He's not afraid to be aggressive."
Griffin Madden took a no-hitter into the fourth inning when Petersburg shortstop Peyton Tingler recorded the Vikings' first knock with a one-out single to left center.
"The velocity, that's the best we've seen this year," Landis said. "They throw strikes. With our young guys, we haven't seen pitching like that this year."
Petersburg's Kuykendall threw the first five frames, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts and five walks.
Petersburg has lost 5 of 7 after starting the season 6-2. It'll try to get back in the win column at No. 5 Southern (3-3) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Allegany removed Madden in the middle of an at-bat in the fifth because the senior threw his 75th pitch, meaning he'll only need three days of rest between appearances.
With the Campers set to face reigning Class 1A state champion Clear Spring on Friday, Madden will be available.
Before then, Allegany draws the area's second-ranked team in Northern (7-1) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Accident.
The Campers, who defeated the Huskies, 21-0, in the teams' first meeting on March 22, will be looking to improve their position in trying to repeat as Western Maryland Athletic Conference champions.
Allegany is 2-0 in the WestMAC, Northern is 2-1.
"We can totally forget about what happened the first time against Northern and expect them to come out and for this to be a difficult game for us," Irons said. "(Phil Carr) always has good teams. I'm sure they've gotten a lot better."
