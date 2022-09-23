CUMBERLAND — Allegany was dominant against Keyser, winning 13-1 Thursday night at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
“When you put the ball in the frame, good things happen,” Allegany head coach Blake Geatz said. “At halftime, we had 28 shots, 21 were on target. I’m always preaching that, put the ball in the frame and good things happen.”
The top-ranked Campers (5-0-1, 2-0-1 WestMAC) combined for 50 shots while holding the Golden Tornado (0-8, 0-4 Potomac Valley Conference) to only four.
Caedon Wallace scored three goals for Allegany, all in the first half. Two were unassisted and the other was assisted by Jace Patton.
“I’m glad Caedon’s starting to hit the target more,” Geatz said. “He’s hitting the target and taking his chances.”
The Campers scored seven goals in the first half. Liam Mowbray, Michael Cannon and Macello Kitchen each scored for Allegany. All three of their goals were unassisted. Patton, Mason Salvadge and Cannon earned assists in the first half.
Despite the outcome, Keyser produced arguably the biggest highlight of the game. With 27:51 left, Paul Knotts took a shot from 40 yards out that found the top right corner of the net. It tied the game at 1-1.
“Whenever he stepped up, I turned to my coach and went ‘what is Paul doing?’” Keyser head coach Chris Altobello said. “He stepped up and sunk it in there. That score made it 1-1, that felt really good.”
At halftime the Campers led 7-1. They had a 28-2 lead in shots in the first half.
“Every single kid on the field is an athlete, they’re everywhere,” Altobello said about Allegany. “They communicate really well, they hustle to the ball, they beat you in the 50-50. They can shoot the ball extremely well, almost every single one of their shots was on target. Allegany’s a really good team. With a team full of athletes like that, you have to step up and be ready to go. You have to play your absolute best.”
The second half was a similar story. Allegany put six goals on the scoreboard from six different players. Harrison Reid, Patton, Kitchen, Riley McCutcheon, Andrew Watkins and Mowbray scored in the second half. Watkins scored on a penalty kick with 5:40 left. Watkins and Mowbray both scored unassisted. Wallace, Reid, Mowbray and Blake Powell picked up assists in the second half.
The Campers combined for 21 shots in the second half while holding Keyser to two. Knotts took all four of the Tornado’s shots in the game.
“They played the ball at a faster pace which they hadn’t been doing a couple games ago.” Geatz said of Allegany’s defense. “I think since that last game they really realized after playing Mountain Ridge the importance of getting the ball on your foot and getting it off. They’re playing urgent, not playing sloppy but we’re playing urgent. They’re getting better, they’re not where I want them to be yet but they’re getting better.”
Allegany also finished with a 6-3 edge in corner kicks. Ryder Bernard started in goal for Allegany and did not record a save in his 40 minutes of playing time. Matthew Junkins started for the Tornado and saved 17 shots. Despite allowing 11 goals, Altobello was impressed with Junkins’ performance.
“He was really good,” Altobello said. “He does really well for us, he has all year. We’ve had a lot of games where we’ve lost by a lot of goals. Because of his play, we don’t lose by more.”
Keyser will look for their first win of the season on Saturday in Grafton, West Virginia against the Bearcats at 1 p.m. Allegany will get a week off before traveling to Accident to face Northern on Thursday at 6 p.m.
“It was good, especially for morale,” Geatz said. “It’s always good to end the week on a win.”
