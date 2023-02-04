CUMBERLAND — In a top-three area matchup on Friday night, No. 1 Allegany defeated visiting No. 3 Hampshire 51-32.
"I was really impressed with how hard our kids played on both ends of the floor," Allegany head coach Jim O'Neal said. "Defensively, they were really sound. Offensively, we really had the ball moving."
The Campers (12-4) never trailed and led by double digits most of the second half. The Trojans (10-8) were within eight points in the third quarter, but were unable to mount a comeback.
"They ran a ton of sets and I didn't have our team anywhere near ready as a coach," Hampshire head coach Troy Crane said. "You have games like this where it seems nothing goes right. It's one of those games. We were getting some really good shots and it just wasn't falling. Those days happen, and today it happened."
Allegany scored the game's first 11 points. Seven came from Olivia Looker who also recorded a steal on defense.
"I thought our kids did a nice job recognizing the defense," O'Neal said. "They extended out a little bit, that enabled us to throw it inside. I thought Olivia did a nice job finishing around the basket."
Shylah Taylor assisted on three of the Campers' opening scores. Taylor also had a steal in the first quarter that led to her finishing with a layup.
"Shylah is a great all-around player," O'Neal said. "What's most important to me defensively is she's one of, if not the best defenders."
It took until the 2:40 mark in the first quarter for Hampshire to score. Izzy Blomquist hit the first of her two 3-pointers in the quarter. After trailing 11-0, the Trojans responded and cut their deficit to 14-8 to end the quarter.
"She's a heck of a player," Crane said. "She's a worker and because she's so experienced, she's gonna make shots no matter who it's against."
In the first quarter, Allegany shot 6 for 11 from 2-point range while Hampshire shot 1 for 7. The Trojans made two of three 3s while the Campers missed both of their attempts.
"We're not a 3-point shooting team," Crane said. "We have a couple players who can shoot it well, but that's not who we are."
In the second quarter, Allegany began to pull away. A pair of steals and a pair of 3s helped the Campers extend their lead to 22-11 with five minutes left in the first half. Hampshire made two late layups and trailed 25-15 at intermission.
Allegany was led by Avery Miller in the third quarter, who scored eight points with two steals and one assist. She hit a layup late in the quarter to make the score 34-21. It was the Campers biggest lead of the game at that point.
"We did a nice job taking the shots that were there," O'Neal said. "We really preached the type of shots that we want where we can get the ball in the post. Even the shots we didn't hit looked really good and were within the rhythm of the offense."
Blomquist scored nine points in the quarter for the Trojans. While the offense found some success, Hampshire's defense couldn't keep up. The Trojans allowed four fast break scores off of turnovers that helped Allegany take a 39-26 lead after three quarters.
"The effort was tremendous by our team," Crane said. "It wasn't about effort, everything Allegany did was efficient and run well."
The Campers outscored Hampshire 12-6 in the fourth quarter. Miller and Looker each scored four points. Taylor also scored four points and made both of her free throws.
"I thought we were methodical on offense, able to use the clock," O'Neal said. "I thought our defense was really good. They had to burn clock to get a shot up so that worked out well for us on both ends of the floor."
Liv Baxter was one of the bench players who finished for the Trojans. She scored two points and came up with a steal in the final minutes.
"The greatest thing I can say is they never hung their heads," Crane said. "If you have players who aren't hanging their head, you're gonna keep getting better. We threw a skunk out on the floor, but we didn't hang our heads. So we will get better."
Allegany's Miller led all scorers with 20 points while Looker finished with 15. Taylor scored 11.
"Avery's a dominant force out there," O'Neal said. "Offensively, with her ability to drive and slash, she was able to finish. On the defensive side, so disruptive."
Blomquist led the Trojans with 17 points. She made four of Hampshire's five 3-pointers.
"Izzy is a complete player, she's a flat out player," Crane said. "Out of all the girls I've seen in Hampshire, she's one of the best I've ever seen. She's up there with Julianne Buckley, she's that good."
Allegany hosts Northern on Monday at 7 p.m. Hampshire returns home to face Keyser on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
"Half-court defense and half-court offense," Crane said of what the Trojans need to work on most. "Complete team offense, team defense. How to stop screens. We gotta work on everything."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.