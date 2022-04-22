PETERSBURG, W.Va. — For those planning to attend an Allegany softball game, it’s not advisable to park behind the center-field fence.
One poor fan learned that the hard way at Petersburg, as the Campers hit a pair of home runs off the same car in the third inning — the first a lead-off solo shot by Alexa Uphold, and the latter a grand slam off Abi Britton’s bat.
They eventually moved the vehicle, but there was no escaping the onslaught put on by No. 1 Allegany, as the Campers cruised to a 20-1 romp over No. 3 Petersburg at Michael Brothers Memorial Park on Friday night in four innings.
“That was our most complete game of the year,” Allegany head coach Dave Winner said. “They have a good team, we just hit the ball well tonight, and Abi pitched a good game.”
Neither of the two local softball powers entered Friday with a loss, Allegany was 6-0 and Petersburg 10-0, but the Campers put a hurt on the Vikings early, and it snowballed.
While Allegany brought its bats, the Campers also benefited from some uncharacteristically sloppy fielding by Petersburg, which committed seven errors. All five of the Campers’ first-inning runs were unearned, and from there, it was all Allegany.
“What you saw tonight is absolutely not even close to the team that we are,” Petersburg head coach Bubba Hedrick said. “We never, ever, ever, ever play like that. ... I don’t think we could catch a cold tonight, we were just that bad. And once you get down, it just continued to get worse.
“Kudos to them, they came swinging the bat, and we knew we were going to have a hard time with their pitcher. But I didn’t expect us to just kind of fall apart like that.”
Allegany tallied 14 base hits in total. After Petersburg answered with a run in the bottom of the first inning to trail 5-1, the Campers scored nine in the third and six more in the fourth.
Meanwhile, Britton was her usual dominant self in the circle, surrendering just one unearned run on one hit in four innings pitched — all 12 of the sophomore’s outs were recorded via the strikeout.
Sissy Kitzmiller accounted for the lone damage to Britton’s resume, as the Petersburg lead-off hitter cranked a double in the first and eventually came around on an error.
Allegany hit up and down the order. Eight of the Campers’ nine starters hit safely — led by Britton, who was 3 for 3 with two extra-base hits, six RBIs and four runs scored.
Kylie Hook finished 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, Avery Miller was 2 for 3 with a ribbie and two runs, Uphold ended 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs, Mackenzie Monahan struck a two-run two-bagger, Skyler Porter singled and drove in a pair, and Riley Gallagher had a base hit and scored twice.
Sammy Colaw was tabbed with the loss for Petersburg.
The Vikings (10-1) have just one week left to the regular season, which they’ll begin at home against Southern (0-7) on Monday at 7 p.m. After a game at Pendleton County on Tuesday, they’ll face another huge test at No. 1 Keyser (24-3) on Thursday night.
“Hopefully, we can bounce back and play a better game against Keyser,” Hedrick said. “They played Allegany well, and I’d like to see where we are in terms of Keyser.
“I think we’re as good as them, but you can’t make those kinds of mistakes and expect to win. You just can’t.”
Allegany (7-0) begins its penultimate week of the regular season at Southern on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The Campers were originally scheduled to host Spring Mills on Monday and Moorefield on Wednesday, but those games were canceled.
“Hopefully, if the weather is good, we’ll get 15, 16 games in this year,” Winner said.
If the weather does hold, don’t park anywhere near the outfield fence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.