CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill came into Saturday having won 8 of the previous 10 Homecomings, but Allegany made up for it, and then some.
Six different Allegany players scored multiple goals, led by Caedon Wallace with four and Mason Salvadge with a hat trick, as the top-ranked Campers decimated Fort Hill, 18-0.
“I told them we needed to get momentum going into Monday, since Monday’s going to be the biggest game of the year with Mountain Ridge coming down here,” Allegany head coach Blake Geatz said.
“It’s always nice to have a win on Homecoming. I think I only won one when I was here.”
Fort Hill entered with an 8-1-1 record over the previous 10 Homecomings; however, this year featured a different Allegany team, and a far different group of Sentinels.
Fort Hill dressed just 11 players, eight of which are junior varsity kids. The Sentinels have been gutted by injuries, recently losing starters Liam Hamilton and Kolton Whorton. Two additional players were dismissed from the team last month.
As a further exemplification of Fort Hill’s blight, the Sentinels needed starting keeper Camden Zapf on the field Saturday, pushing freshman Nick O’Donnell into the line-up against an Allegany team that’s now outscored its nine opponents 68-2 this year.
It was a recipe for disaster, and for one team, it was. Allegany was as advertised, taking a 10-0 lead into halftime and maintaining more than 90% of possession, and the young Fort Hill squad took no shots on goal. The Campers took 33 on goal, and O’Donnell saved 15.
The game was called with 10 minutes remaining.
“We’re just really young,” Fort Hill head coach Zach Steckman said. “Injuries, we have no subs today. Allegany is Allegany, they’re tough. Our guys, they fought hard, but you can only do so much.”
Allegany didn’t take its foot off the gas until the Campers held possession in their end with 15 minutes remaining, but Steckman said he and his Sentinels didn’t pay any attention to the score.
Both coaches came together at midfield with 29:30 left in the game, at which time the Campers led 13-0.
“I just went to him and told him, ‘Don’t worry about the score,’” Steckman said. “We’re working hard, we’re young. ... We just talked about the future. I told him to go win himself something because we’re probably not going to see them again, and they have a pretty good shot at winning a championship.
“People will see 18-0 and think there was ill will, but they’re just a good team. They were playing their game. Our guys were fine. Some of our guys were talking to them back and forth. It was just Allegany playing their game. No hard feelings there.”
The Campers scored five goals in the opening 12 minutes by way of five different players. Allegany’s first seven goals were by different players, a streak broken when Salvadge found his second goal with 9:55 left in the half.
Wallace garnered his second 30 seconds later, and he made it a hat trick with 4:14 left, assisted by Blake Powell. Wallace tacked on his fourth 1:57 into the second half, and Salvadge recorded a hat trick a little more than a minute later.
When it was all said and done, Peyton Thomassy, Michael Cannon, Bryce Madden and Macello Kitchen scored two goals each to join Wallace and Salvadge with multiple goals. Andrew Watkins, Liam Mowbray and Ian Kiddy scored once each.
Allegany (8-0-1) now turns to a highly anticipated matchup with No. 2 Mountain Ridge (8-0-2) on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. When the two teams met on Sept. 20, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
Since that contest, the Campers have won four straight by a combined score of 42-1, and the Miners are 4-0 by a total margin of 24-0.
Other than Allegany, the only other blemish to Mountain Ridge’s resume was a 1-1 draw against Brunswick, but that’s more akin to a feather in the Miners’ cap. Brunswick is the defending Class 1A state champion and returned most of its starting lineup.
“We’re ready to go, they’re ready to go,” Geatz said. “We’re fired up. We’re firing on all cylinders.”
Fort Hill (1-9) hosts Southern (2-8-1) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
