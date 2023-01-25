Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch, mainly along the Allegheny Front. A light glaze of ice is expected east of the Allegheny Front towards the end of the event. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Central and Eastern Allegany Counties. In West Virginia, Western Mineral and Eastern Mineral Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday. Snow and sleet will overspread the area between 6 AM and 9 AM. Precipitation will change to mainly freezing rain between noon and 2 PM, before eventually changing to all rain by early evening as temperatures rise above freezing. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&