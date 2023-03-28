CUMBERLAND — Good teams find ways to win; Allegany found one without the ball leaving the infield in the decider on Tuesday.
With the Campers and Keyser level at two runs entering the bottom of the seventh, Caden Long reached on a hit by pitch. Bunts by Josef Sneathen and Landyn Ansel brought Long 90 feet away, and an error on a Cayden Bratton grounder to third base pushed the winning run across.
After a pair of dominating performances, Allegany wasn’t pretty on Tuesday, but the result was the same. The top-ranked Campers edged No. 2 Keyser, 3-2, to stay unbeaten.
“A little different than our first two, and that’s good for us,” Allegany head coach Jon Irons said. “Getting into a game where little things start to matter, and the realization that we’re not going to score 15, 20 runs a game all year long.
“It was nice to win ugly, but we’ve got some things to clean up.”
The contest pitted the area’s two teams with the most returning players, but it still had all the makings of an early-season baseball game.
Until Allegany seized the final chance on a Keyser miscue, the story of the contest was one of missed opportunities by both sides.
Keyser right-hander Evan Jenkins tossed a gem, holding a heavy-hitting Allegany offense that averaged 18.5 runs a game over its first two contests to just three on two base hits.
However, the Golden Tornado committed four errors to plate three unearned Allegany runs, and they were unable to take advantage of five free passes from vaunted Campers ace Griffin Madden.
The missed chances eventually came back to bite Keyser, as Allegany was able to play station-to-station to manufacture the walk-off.
“We let some opportunities get away from us early in the game,” Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. “Tied ball game against a good team, you can’t do that. ... I’m sure coach over there is probably telling his kids the same thing. It’d be the same way if we’d have scored a run last inning and held on to win.”
Madden didn’t have his best stuff, allowing two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and five walks in five innings of work, but he did just enough to give the Campers a chance to win the game.
Cayden Bratton pitched two perfect frames of relief to set up the Alco walk-off.
“It’s the same thing we started last year with him, trying to be a little more efficient,” Irons said of Madden. “He gets outs as good as anyone in this area. We’d just like him to get his outs with less pitches.
“Cayden Bratton did a great job of coming in on very short notice. We didn’t have much time to get him ready. He did a nice job of shutting them down.”
Keyser was the better team early on, doing all of its damage with two outs.
Caden Youngblood doubled to right field in the first inning to end a streak of 10 2/3 hitless frames tossed by Camper pitching to begin the season. Konner Bennett pushed Youngblood across with a double down the right field line to put the Tornado up 1-0.
Jenkins, meanwhile, was in complete control, using his breaking ball early in counts to get ahead and avoiding solid contact from the Campers until the fourth inning when Allegany pushed two unearned runs across.
Madden reached on an error to lead-off the fourth frame, swiped second and was brought in by Alex Kennell, who hit a hard single up the middle — the Campers’ first hit of the game.
Kennell was erased by a 4-6-3 double play two pitches later, but Long got aboard with a two-strike single to center field. Long stole second to get into scoring position, and another Keyser error on a Sneathen hit allowed Long to touch home plate for a 2-1 Allegany lead.
The latter miscue came on a slow roller to first base. The pitcher covering the bag dropped the ball, and Long caught the Golden Tornado defense napping by scoring from second base.
“We teach them that we’re always assuming we’re going to the next base unless a coach tells you otherwise,” Irons said. “He came in hard to third, and as soon as I saw the ball drop out of the glove, I just said go. ... Good hustle by him, we stole a run.”
Keyser stole a run of its own a half-inning later without a hit, as a Seth Healy groundout drove Tristen Root home to level the score at 2-all. Root led off the inning by working a walk.
Neither team threatened over the next two innings until Allegany broke through in the final frame.
Jenkins took the loss despite an efficient 76-pitch performance. The right-hander surrendered three unearned runs on two hits, striking out five and walking two.
“He was sharp controlling his fastball, keeping his fastball down, sprinkling the curve in when he needed it,” Rohrbaugh said. “He just seemed to keep them off-balance.”
Jenkins cruised through the early stages of the game. He took advantage of Allegany’s aggression, needing just 35 pitches to get through three frames.
“The product of hitting so well the first two games, I feel like we came out super aggressive,” Irons said. “He did keep us off balance early in counts, and it got us in some spots where we were behind in the count.
“When we did get the ball in play, we hit it right at them a good bit, especially the shortstop (Noah Broadwater). You have to give him credit, Noah had a nice game at short.”
Both teams’ next game is against Southern (1-1). Allegany (3-0) hosts the Rams on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Keyser (1-2) hosts them on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
