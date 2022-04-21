KEYSER, W.Va. — Jon Irons wanted No. 1 Allegany to play better situational baseball, and its victory at No. 5 Keyser on Thursday proved the Campers were listening.
Allegany attacked the opposite field. Whether it was an RBI groundout by Bryce Madden, a soft liner off Jacob McClay’s stick, a double off the fence via Alex Kennell or a two-run long ball off the bat of Griffin Madden, the Campers utilized the right side of the diamond.
With a good approach and another excellent start by Griffin Madden, Allegany built a big early lead and held off a later Keyser surge to win, 10-4, and improve to 9-0 on the campaign.
“We preach it, and we’ve worked on it and worked on it, and it was nice to see that come to fruition,” Irons said. “I thought we played well for five innings, and then I thought we kind of fell apart a little bit.”
Following a nearly weeklong layoff, Allegany was ready from the onset Thursday.
Kennell got Allegany started early with a two-run two-bagger in the first. They added another on McClay’s single that spurted into right field in the second, and Kennell launched a solo homer over the left-field fence to lead 4-0 after three.
Madden, meanwhile, struck out five of the first six hitters he faced, and the Allegany right-hander didn’t allow a base hit until Andrew Rotruck slapped a single to right with one out in the fifth.
Allegany tacked on another score on a Bryce Madden sac fly in the fifth inning, and the Campers blew it open with five in the sixth — Griffin Madden’s liner over the right-center fence provided the big blow — as they opened to a 10-0 edge after five.
“They have good pitching, and they just kept building every inning, chipping away a bit,” Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. “We didn’t give them anything defensively, they earned everything they got.”
Madden was chased with two outs in the sixth after a double and two base on balls pushed the James Madison commit to the 105-pitch limit. Madden’s final line was three runs on two hits in 5 2/3 frames with 12 strikeouts and four walks.
“We didn’t have an answer for Madden,” Rohrbaugh said. “He’s probably the best pitcher we’ve faced so far, and maybe for the whole year. Just ran into a good arm.”
Allegany outhit Keyser, 12-4, as Madden, Kennell, McClay and Bryce Madden all had multi-hit games. Cayden Bratton, Griffin Madden, Kennell and Bryce Maddon also tallied two RBIs each.
RBIs by Seth Healy and Rotruck and a wild pitch pulled the Golden Tornado within 10-3 after six — allowing them to stave off the run rule — and they added another in the seventh when Logan Rotruck walked with the bags full.
Andrew Rotruck accounted for two of Keyser’s four base hits, and Sammy Bradfield and Healy struck the other two. Right-hander Evan Jenkins was tabbed with the loss after allowing four runs on four hits in three innings pitched.
After a clean five innings of Allegany baseball, the end of the game was marred by the Campers’ struggles to find the strike zone — they walked five during the sixth and seventh frames — and a fly ball to left that soared above the lights and was lost in the abyss, eventually finding grass.
“We let some things bother us that were outside of our control, the strike zone one of them, a play that we should have made that we didn’t,” Irons said. “And then we kind of limped to the finish.
“I just finished telling them that we don’t want that to carry into (today), we played five strong innings. You need to carry those innings into tomorrow and leave the last two here.”
Allegany faces crosstown rival Fort Hill (2-4) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Fairgrounds.
Keyser (7-5) has a unique opportunity on Saturday, as the Golden Tornado head up to PNC Park in Pittsburgh to play No. 4 Petersburg (8-6) in a big-league ballpark. First pitch is slated for 2:15 p.m.
“It’s going to be fun,” Rohrbaugh said. “I’m taking all the guys that want to go. I told JVs, ‘You probably won’t get in the game, but just setting in a Major League dugout, that close to the field, it would have to be cool.’”
