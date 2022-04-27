CUMBERLAND — Bryce Madden drove in three runs and tossed three shutout innings, and No. 1 Allegany blasted Hancock, 12-0, on Thursday.
Madden doubled for two RBIs during Allegany’s eight-run second inning, pushed another run across on a ground ball, and he earned the win on the mound with three scoreless, two-hit innings to start.
Alex Kennell and Jacob McClay led the Campers’ line-up — which slapped eight hits — with two hits apiece. Josef Sneathen doubled, and Kennell, McClay and Sneathen garnered an RBI apiece.
Demetri Bascelli threw two shutout frames on two hits with three Ks and no walks in relief.
Allegany (12-0) is at No. 2 Mountain Ridge (8-3) on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the first matchup of top two teams in the Area Top 5 during the baseball season.
Clear Spring 8 Mountain Ridge 0
CLEAR SPRING — Clayton Boyer tossed a complete-game shutout to down No. 2 Mountain Ridge, 8-0, on Wednesday evening.
Boyer, who led all Washington County public schools in ERA a season ago, allowed just two hits and struck out 10 with one walk in seven innings pitched.
Clear Spring bashed 13 base hits. Jakob Hull singled three times with an RBI; Dawson Kehr tallied three singles; Hutson Trobaugh (Radford commit) tripled, singled and garnered an RBI; Malaki Cunningham collected two singles and a ribbie; and Bradyn Decker doubled and drove a run in.
Bryce Snyder accounted for both of Mountain Ridge’s base hits and walked, reaching base all three of his plate appearances — the Miners put runners on four times during the defeat.
Lyle Baker was tabbed with the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with two Ks in two innings pitched.
Clear Spring, which entered the week with a 9-4 record, also defeated Southern, 10-0, and Fort Hill, 12-3, earlier this season.
Mountain Ridge (8-3) hosts Allegany on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
