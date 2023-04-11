SHORT GAP, W.Va. — No. 1 Allegany overwhelmed No. 5 Frankfort on Monday afternoon in a 13-0 five-inning shutout.
The Campers (9-0) took control in the second inning with 12 runs.
“It’s just a good team win,” Allegany head coach Dave Winner said. “Everybody hit the ball well. We played well, good defense and good pitching.”
The Falcons (5-5) fell behind early as Allegany continued to get on base.
“Allegany is as advertised, they’re a very good team,” Frankfort head coach Duke Lantz said. “A very strong pitcher in the circle. Our girls hung in there, they took their shots and I’m proud of them for it. A 13-0 score after five innings is nothing to be ashamed of against that group.”
With two outs in the first inning, Abi Britton went deep to left for a solo home run. She then struck out the side in order in the bottom of the first.
“It’s always good to get ahead, especially when she’s pitching,” Winner said. “Give her a lead, it makes it that much tougher on teams coming back.”
In the second inning, the Campers sent 16 batters to the plate.
Britton and Olivia Looker hit RBI singles and Riley Gallagher hit an RBI double.
“We have five games this week, so we were trying to get two out of our starter,” Lantz said. “We couldn’t get through that second inning. We had a little trouble with location. It’s how it goes, when you have five games in a week you have to split up your pitching as much as we can.”
Allegany loaded the bases twice and scored four runs with the bases loaded.
“Being patient, waiting for the ball,” Winner said of what sparked the offense. “Good discipline, waiting on good pitches.”
The Campers added another six runs off Falcon mistakes. Two runs came on bases-loaded walks, two on hit batters and two off errors.
Allegany sent eight batters to the plate between the first and second outs.
“They were all swinging at good pitches,” Winner said. “It was a good inning.”
In the bottom of the second, Adison Pritts recorded the Falcons’ only hit. She hit a lead-off double down the left field line.
“I think that was huge,” Lantz said. “I think it showed that we can do it, we just gotta believe we can do it. Everybody knows Britton is a great pitcher. They gotta go up there confident and take their swings. If you don’t swing, you’re not gonna hit it.”
Britton went five innings, allowing one hit and a walk. She struck out 14 of the 16 batters she faced.
Breanna Bowers started for Frankfort and went 1 1/3 innings, allowing four hits, nine earned runs and five walks.
“She did a good job in the first inning,” Lantz said. “One run against the top of Allegany’s order, I was happy with her there. Second inning, she struggled but she gave us all she had.”
Avery Noel entered in the second and went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, one unearned run and one walk with eight strikeouts.
“She did a really good job tonight,” Lantz said. “We wanted to limit her pitches, I think she was at 50 or 60 pitches. That’s pretty economical, that’s pretty efficient. She shut that lineup down I thought.”
The Falcons host No. 4 Petersburg on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
“We had some errors, we had some struggles,” Lantz said of their last matchup. “We’ve made some changes since then. I look for it to be a very competitive game. It usually is when we play Petersburg.”
The Campers welcome Northern on Thursday at 4:30 at LaVale Lions Field.
