POTOMAC PARK — With Cayden Bratton dealing on the hill, Keyser couldn't afford to relinquish a big inning. Unfortunately for the Tornado, Allegany found one.
The No. 1-ranked Campers drew five free passes and tallied three base hits in the sixth, and Alex Kennell delivered the big blow, clearing the bases with a double in a seven-run Allegany inning.
That was more than enough for Bratton, who surrendered just two runs and fanned 11 in a complete-game effort, as Allegany defeated Keyser, 11-2, on Saturday at Hamilton Field to improve to 5-0.
"It's nice to get a win, but I thought we got away with bad baseball for most of that game," Campers head coach Jon Irons said. "The mistakes we made, the things we didn't do that we practice all the time, will catch up to us.
"If we don't start cleaning that stuff up, we're going to lose baseball games because of it."
It was a clean game, one befitting of a bout between two teams that came in situated within the Area Top 5. Neither team committed an error on paper, though both teams committed mental mistakes at times as evidenced by Irons' postgame ire.
After Allegany struggled early with situational hitting, Keyser (4-2) gifted the Campers four consecutive free passes to begin the sixth. Kennell drove in three with one swing, and Caedon Wallace, Josef Sneathen and Jacob McClay tallied an RBI apiece to bump their 4-2 lead to a nine-run edge.
Keyser's four pitchers combined for nine walks Saturday.
"It was a good game for six innings," Golden Tornado head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. "Early, we let too many strike threes go by on outside corners. We had opportunities if we put the ball in play.
"You give up nine free passes, and all it takes is one hit. Other than that, we know what we have to work on. When our pitchers come in relief, they have to own the mound."
The Allegany pitcher had no problem owning the mound, with Bratton tossing seven confident innings allowing two runs on four hits with 11 Ks and two walks.
The two-strike approach Rohrbaugh mentioned manifested in four strikeouts looking in the first two innings.
Keyser saw the baseball better the second time through the line-up, with Logan Rotruck tallying the Tornado's first hit of the game with an RBI double with two outs in the fourth.
An inning later, Keyser hit three consecutive singles with two away — the final a run-scoring knock off the bat of Sammy Bradfield to pull the Golden Tornado within 3-2.
However, Bratton dug deep, striking out the side in the sixth and retiring the side in order in the seventh, and the Allegany offense scored the game's final eight runs to stay perfect on the young season.
"The best part about Cayden Bratton on the mound is that he's really tough," Irons said. "He's aggressive, he's tough, he doesn't let things rattle him. He wants the ball, he wants to go out and do a job, and he does.
"Our pitching early in this season has really carried us. We've given up very few earned runs so far. That's been our safety net. We've pitched really well in spite of the mistakes we're making at times."
Kennell led the Campers' order with a 3 for 3 day, doubling twice, driving in four runs and scoring twice himself. Sneathen was 2 for 4 with a double, two ribbies and a run; Wallace was 2 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs; and Bryce Madden was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs.
Griffin Madden doubled on a pop-up the Keyser second baseman lost in the sun, and he drove in a run on a walk in the sixth.
Allegany utilized a two-out rally to strike first in the opening inning. After Madden's fortunate two-bagger, Kennell made the Golden Tornado pay with an RBI single.
The Campers added two more in the second for a 3-0 lead. Wallace led off the inning with a triple, Sneathen poked an opposite-field knock the other way to score him, and Sneathen later crossed on a balk.
Irons' irritation stemmed from poor situational baseball between the second and fifth innings.
Allegany's second-inning rally was ended by a base-running miscue. The team couldn't get a sac bunt down in the third. A runner was stranded in the fourth after Bratton moved a Camper into scoring position with a bunt — the inning ended with back-to-back flyouts.
A double play to the left side stifled a first-and-second with a no-out scenario in the fifth.
"We work and work and work on things like sacrifice bunting and situations, base-running mistakes, you name it," Irons said. "That kind of stuff is how you win in May. We're not doing it well right now."
In April, however, Allegany was good enough to get the win thanks to a quality start from Bratton and an explosive inning at the dish.
The two teams are back in action on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
