POTOMAC PARK — Darian Bauer and Cayden Bratton hit two doubles apiece, and No. 1 Allegany cruised past crosstown rival Fort Hill, 11-1, on Friday night at Holler Field.
Allegany manufactured five runs in the first two innings on three errors and two groundouts, and that was all Bratton needed on the mound. The right-hander went the distance, surrendering just one run on six hits with three strikeouts and no walks in seven innings pitched.
For the season, Bratton is 4-0 with a 1.28 earned-run average in 27 1/3 innings pitched. The junior has fanned 31 and walked just three.
Allegany, which improved to 10-0 with the victory, tacked on two in the fifth and four runs in the seventh inning to go up 11-0. Fort Hill (2-5) erased the shutout with an RBI single by Nate Farrell in the bottom of the seventh.
Bauer went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Allegany charge. Bratton and Josef Sneathen tallied two hits apiece. Alex Kennell added a double and drove in a pair.
Logan VanMeter had the hot bat for Fort Hill, accounting for half of the Sentinels’ six hits — two of which were doubles. Allegany hit safely 13 times and committed four fewer errors, 5-1.
Fort Hill right-hander Bryce Schadt was tabbed with the loss after allowing seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits in five frames, striking out six and walking three.
Fort Hill is at Southern on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Allegany is at Southern on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
