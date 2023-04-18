LAVALE — What can one say about the Allegany softball team that hasn’t already been said?
A solid Petersburg team came to town, and the Campers slugged two more home runs, Abi Britton struck out 13 more batters, and Allegany cruised to one more win — its 13th of the season and 31st in a row.
Allegany head coach Dave Winner was nearly lost for words as the crooked numbers pile up. Tuesday was no different, as the top-ranked Campers cruised past No. 5 Petersburg, 10-0, in five innings.
“We made the plays tonight on defense,” Winner said. “I thought it was a good game. Petersburg is good. Abi pitched lights out again, and that’s after seven last night (against Fort Hill).”
Allegany (13-0) has shut out five straight opponents, outscoring them 56-0 over that span. With the exception of a 17-7 rout of Somerset in a tournament game, the Campers have won eight in a row via shutout, scoring double digits in each outing.
While Petersburg is in a rebuilding year by its lofty standards, the Vikings have a 14-5 record despite having just 10 players on their roster — starting five freshmen.
Alco didn’t look past Bubba Hedrick’s well-coached group, jumping out to a 5-0 edge in the opening frame. Sky Porter dealt the crushing blow early, launching a three-run home run over the left-center fence.
The early outburst was kicked off by an Avery Miller triple, and Kylie Hook drove in a Camper one batter before Porter’s bomb.
Miller extended the margin with a three-run homer to right-center field that got out of LaVale Lions Field in a hurry, which made it 8-0 Campers in the fourth frame.
Makenzie Monahan crossed on a wild pitch in the fifth, and Miller secured the run-rule win with a sacrifice fly to deep left-center field.
However, the first Allegany run, scored by Miller on a wild pitch in the first inning, was all the offense the Campers needed with Britton in the circle.
The Alco ace struck out 13 in five shutout innings of one-hit ball, walking no one.
The lone Viking standing between the future Penn State Nittany Lion and a perfect game was Olivia Kimble, who grounded a ball off the first-base bag for a lead-off single in the fourth.
“Let’s be honest, kids hear talk, and everybody knows how good she is,” Hedrick said of Britton. “I was just hopeful we could come down and just play well defensively.
“We had some miscues that we really shouldn’t have. I really thought that the game should’ve been closer. We could’ve got into the sixth or seventh inning had we made some plays.”
One bright spot for Petersburg defensively was Makenah Shriver in left field, who robbed a home run from Olivia Looker for the second out of the third frame.
Allegany had a pair of solid plays itself on the only two outs that weren’t recorded via a Britton strikeout.
The first by way of second baseman Maylee Blank saved a run and preserved Britton’s shutout for the final out of the fourth inning.
With Kimble standing on third base, All-Area Petersburg standout Sam Colaw hit a hard ground ball up the middle, and Blank ranged over to stab it and make a strong throw to first.
One inning later, Looker corralled a ricocheted ball at shortstop after a grounder took a bad hop off Hook at third base and fired it to first for a rare 5-6-3 putout.
Petersburg didn’t put the ball in play often against Britton, but the Campers were ready when it did.
“We’re stressing that in practice, ‘Hey, it might only be 3, 4 times a game, but that might be the play that you need to make,’” Winner said.
Miller and Blank led the Allegany offense — which tallied 10 hits — with matching 2 for 3 days. Miller racked up four RBIs and two runs scored, and Blank scored twice. Riley Gallagher stole two bases.
Petersburg heads to Elkins on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Allegany is at Mountain Ridge on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., followed by a five-day break before Morgantown comes to Cumberland.
As the run-rule wins pile up for Allegany, what are the Campers’ goals for the rest of the regular season?
“Just trying to get better every game and keep them not being complacent,” Winner said.
