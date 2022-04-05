CUMBERLAND — No. 1 Allegany hit safely 13 times in the first inning to plate 10 runs en route to a 16-1 rout of Northern on Monday.
The Huskies scored the first run of the game to lead 1-0 entering the bottom of the first, but the Campers scored the game's next 16 to improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference.
Alexa Uphold allowed no earned runs on one hit with no walks and five strikeouts in three innings pitched, and Allison White closed out the game with two scoreless, no-hit innings out of the pen.
Six Allegany hitters had multiple hits: Riley Gallagher, Avery Miller, Ava Strother, Abi Britton, Mackenzie Monahan and Uphold. Britton hit a home run — her third of the season — and Gallagher, Miller, Uphold, Monahan and Skyler Porter had doubles.
Northern scored one run on one hit and made one error, and Allegany plated 16 runs on 19 base knocks and one defensive miscue.
Allegany hosted Southern on Tuesday and is at No. 4 Bishop Walsh (6-1) today at 4:30 p.m.
No. 3 Petersburg 3, Moorefield 2
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — No. 3 Petersburg waged a sixth-inning comeback to beat Moorefield on Monday and remain undefeated.
The Vikings, trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, tied the game on a passed ball and Hannah Hamric hit an RBI groundout to give Petersburg the lead.
Saw Colaw retired the side in order in the seventh to push Petersburg to 5-0. Colaw allowed two runs (none earned) on four hits in seven innings pitched with nine strikeouts and one walk.
Emily Kuykendall went 2 for 3 for Moorefield, and, in the circle, she surrendered three runs (two earned) on four hits in four innings pitched. Amber Williams pitched two scoreless in relief.
Petersburg is at East Hardy (5-2) today at 6 p.m. Moorefield (5-6) hosts Pendleton County today at 6 p.m.
No. 4 Bishop Walsh 11, Berkeley Springs 1
CUMBERLAND — No. 4 Bishop Walsh built a 10-run lead after two innings, and Chloe Greise pitched a gem to down Berkeley Springs on Monday.
The Spartans garnered four runs in the first and six in the second, and Greise allowed one run on three hits in five innings pitched, striking out nine and walking one.
Jennifer Witt hit a home run, drove in two runs and scored twice herself. Courtney Adams and Greise hit safely twice each and Izzy Kendall garnered two RBIs.
Destiny Parsell doubled for Berkeley Springs.
The Spartans host Allegany today at 4:30 p.m.
