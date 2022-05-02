LAVALE — Avery Miller and Abi Britton homered, and Britton struck out 12 in the circle to guide Allegany to an 11-1 win over rival Fort Hill in five innings at LaVale Lions Field on Saturday.
Britton went the distance, allowing one run on three hits and no free passes. Miller went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs; Alexa Uphold and Ryland Kienhofer singled, doubled and tallied two RBIs; Britton homered and drove in two runs; and Kylie Hook singled twice.
Allegany took a 6-0 lead into the fifth, and Fort Hill’s MaeLeigh Plummer erased Britton’s shutout with a solo home run. The Campers scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning to secure the run rule — Miller singled for the walk-off hit.
Jaidee Guinn and Ally Myers singled for Fort Hill’s other three hits. Allegany garnered 12 base knocks. Myers was tabbed with the loss.
Allegany (10-0) hosts Bishop Walsh (15-4) on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Fort Hill (8-6) is at Berlin on Monday at 4 p.m.
Bishop Walsh 16 7 Musselman 1 0
INWOOD, W.Va. — Bishop Walsh tallied 24 hits over two games, Chloe Greise threw a pair of complete games and Bishop Walsh swept Musselman on Saturday.
In Game 1, Bishop Walsh doubled three times, singled twice, walked twice and was hit by two pitched in the first inning alone to lead 8-0, and extended the edge to double-digits to win in four frames.
Greise pitched four innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit with five strikeouts and three walks to pick up the win in the circle. Bailee Greise doubled twice, and Courtney Adams and Izzy Kendall doubled once each.
Bailee Greise was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs; Adams and Jennifer Witt hit safely twice and drove in a run each; Brooke Adams, Ale Puerto and Kendall all garnered a hit and two ribbies.
Mussleman starter Morgan Bennett was tabbed with the loss. Addison Miller singled for the Applemen’s lone hit.
Chloe Greise threw a complete-game shutout in Game 2, surrendering three hits with five Ks and zero walks.
Offensively, the Spartans scored once in the second and twice in the third, fourth and fifth frames to cruise to their 15th win of the season. Courtney Adams led the charge with a three-hit game. Gigi Jessie, Brooke Adams and Ariana Herrera tallied two hits apiece. Witt also doubled.
Sara Munson was the losing pitcher, and Krista Souders, Sydney Ellwager and Laci Slick all singled once to account for Musselman’s hits.
No. 1 Allegany 9 Northern 2
ACCIDENT — Allegany started fast and Uphold went the distance to cruise at Northern on Friday evening.
The Campers plated five in the first after Mackenzie Monahan and Emily McGhee both notched two-RBI base hits, and Lilly Puffenberger scored another with a run-scoring single.
Allegany added three in the third after a triple off the bat of Riley Gallagher and an Ava Strother base knock. Britton plated Skyler Porter on a fielder’s choice for an insurance run in the fifth.
Northern avoided the shutout with two runs in the seventh when Emily Durst and Ada White scored.
Uphold was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts on no walks in a complete-game effort. Porter and Uphold notched three hits apiece. White, Emily Durst and Madison Seese singled for Northern.
Northern (1-13) hosts Hancock on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Fort Hill 17 Mountain Ridge 7
CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill bashed 16 hits to run rule Mountain Ridge in six innings on Friday.
Myers and Emily Wilson collected three hits apiece, and Alex Robertson and Guinn also tallied multi-hit days. Guin and Alyssa Shoemaker doubled. Wilson, Myers, Plummer and Olivia Looker garnered two RBIs each.
In the circle, Myers was the winning arm after she allowed two runs (no earned) on five hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched, striking out eight and walking none.
Jaianna Wickline tripled and singled twice, and Sophie Rounds and Macy Guinn both had two hits. Guinn was tabbed with the loss.
