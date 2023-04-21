CUMBERLAND — No. 1 Allegany drew 10 walks and controlled the basepaths to down Fort Hill, 10-0, on Friday.
The Campers (12-1, 5-0 Western Maryland Athletic Conference) took extra bases with regularity, swiping eight bases led by Cayden Bratton and Bryce Madden with two each.
Allegany jumped on Fort Hill early with a five-run first inning, plating two runs on a Griffin Madden home run and another when Alex Kennell left the yard to go back-to-back.
A fourth run crossed on a wild pitch, and Josef Sneathen plated another with a single.
A balk scored a run in the second. In the fourth, Bratton came home on an error and Madden had an RBI groundout, and Madden had a walk-off two-RBI single in the fifth to secure the run rule.
Griffin Madden went 2 for 4 with five RBIs, Bryce Madden was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Kennell hit safely twice in two at-bats.
Bratton tossed five shutout innings on the bump, allowing four hits with four Ks and a walk. He needed just 49 pitches to go the distance.
Logan Vanmeter took the loss on the mound for Fort Hill. Steven Spencer, Vanmeter, Landon Sturtz and Anthony Burns tallied one hit apiece.
Allegany is at Hedgesville on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Fort Hill is at No. 2 Keyser (12-2) on Monday at 4:30.
No. 2 Northern 9 No. 4 Southern 8
ACCIDENT — No. 2 Northern staged a dramatic comeback with four runs in the final half-inning to beat No. 4 Southern on Friday.
Southern, holding an 8-5 lead, recorded the first two outs via a groundout and strikeout in the seventh, but that’s when Northern came to life.
Easton Rhoten got the rally started with a double, and the Rams dropped a routine fly ball to to right field, which would’ve been the final out of the game, to prolong the contest.
A hit by pitch and walk loaded the bases, and Cole Folk walked to bring a run in and trim the Northern deficit to a run. Liam Stewart doubled to plate the tying and winning runs and send Accident into hysteria.
Northern (12-3, 3-3 WestMAC) trailed 7-1 in the third inning and 7-2 entering the bottom of the sixth.
Rhoten hit a two-run home run in the sixth, and Stewart hit an RBI single later in the frame.
Rhoten finished 3 for 4 with two RBis and two runs scored. Luke Ross and Stewart both hit safely twice. Stewart drove in three runs.
Reece Tasker struck a two-run big fly in the first inning, and Tanner Haskiell hit a solo shot in the top of the seventh.
Tasker went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Haskiell and Jack Healy notched two hits apiece.
Southern out-hit Northern, 10-8, and committed four errors to Northern’s three.
Kyle Broadwater picked up the win on the mound, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits in five innings of relief, striking out five and walking none.
Brayden Upole took the loss. Haskiell went 6 2/3 frames, surrendering seven runs (two earned) on seven hits with nine Ks and no walks.
Northern is at Berlin Brothersvalley on Monday at 4 p.m. Southern (7-6, 2-4 WestMAC) hosts Moorefield (6-9) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Calvary 11 Heritage 3
HAGERSTOWN — Noah Robinette had three of Calvary Christian’s seven hits and he drove in four runs to lead the Eagles to a victory over Heritage Christian Academy Thursday evening at Colt Field.
The Eagles (4-4 overall, 2-2 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) broke open a tie game with a 5-run fourth inning to lead 7-2.
Robinette had three singles, stole five bases and he crossed home plate in the first, fourth and seventh innings.
Easton Wagner, Cory Vogtman, Brady Morgan and Eli Leith had the other four hits, all singles. Vogtman also stole five bases and scored three times. Wagner and Morgan each had an RBI. Both Leith and starting pitcher Levi Carrington scored runs in the fourth and seventh innings.
Carrington pitched three innings, striking out three with two walks, giving up four hits and two runs. Robinette got the win by pitching the fourth inning and Leith picked up the save through three innings of one-hit ball, striking out five with three walks and a run.
Heritage had five hits led by Aden Cole’s double, the only extra base hit by either team, and a single.
Calvary never trailed but it was tied 1-1 after the first inning and 2-all through three before the Eagles took control with five runs in the fourth. Calvary scored at least one run in every inning but the third.
Both teams committed two errors and each left nine men on base.
Calvary visits Shalom in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, on Monday at 4:30.
Broadfording 12 Calvary 2CRESAPTOWN — A seven-run sixth inning led Broadfording to a 12-2 six-inning win over Calvary on Friday.
Broadfording led 5-2 after five innings before batting around in the sixth.
The Lions sent eight batters to the plate without recording an out.
Noah Robinette went four innings for the Eagles (4-5). He gave up eight hits and three runs with three strikeouts.
Riley O’Brien went two innings, allowing 10 hits and nine runs with three strikeouts.
Eli Leith recorded two hits including a double.
Chase Cassera went six innings for the Lions, allowing three hits, two runs and four walks with eight strikeouts.
Eight Broadfording hitters recorded multi-hit games.
Calvary is at Shalom on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
