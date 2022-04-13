ACCIDENT — After four dead-even innings, No. 1 Allegany finally broke through in the fifth to beat No. 3 Northern, 4-2.
Northern maintained a 1-0 lead until the fourth inning, during which the Campers benefited from an error to level the score. One frame later, Alex Kennell laced a two-run, go-ahead single, and Josef Sneathen added an insurance run with a single of his own for the 4-1 edge.
Northern got one back on a Cam Friend run-scoring single in the sixth. The Huskies brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh, but Cayden Bratton battled to pick up the save.
Griffin Madden, a James Madison commit, was the winning pitcher after allowing one unearned run on two hits in five innings pitched. He struck out eight, though he didn’t have his best command, walking seven.
Bratton tossed the final two frames, surrendering one run on two hits with two Ks and no free passes.
At the plate, Bratton hit two singles and a double, and Caedon Wallace singled and doubled.
Chance Ritchey, the area’s leading hitter entering the week with a .615 batting average, singled and drove in a run for Northern. Ethan Sebold was tabbed with the loss; he allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Myles Uphold tossed 2 1/3 scoreless frames in relief.
Northern (5-3) competes in the Bridgeport tournament this weekend, facing Robert C. Byrd on Friday at 11 a.m. and Fairmont Senior at 3:30 p.m.
Allegany (7-0) takes on Musselman at Mountain Ridge on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
