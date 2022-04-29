FROSTBURG — No matter how well you prepare for a baseball game, it almost never goes to script.
Allegany was far from perfect in the field or on the base paths, and on three separate occasions, the Campers watched their lead dissipate away. The third time, Mountain Ridge nosed ahead 7-6 entering the sixth.
Yet, as Allegany has done time and time again this year, the Campers found a way, bashing 20 hits — Darian Bauer hit for the cycle — to overcome Mountain Ridge, 12-7, on Friday evening.
“We felt like if we came out and played a game where we gave them nothing, we didn’t give them a walk, we didn’t make an error, we didn’t have base-running mistakes, that we win the game,” Allegany head coach Jon Irons said. “The irony is, that’s exactly what we did and we gave them a lot.
“We were able to hit out of our mistakes, but it would’ve been nice to play a cleaner game.”
The matchup pitted the top two ball clubs in the Area Top 5 against each other, with No. 1 Allegany (13-0) hitting the road for its toughest test of the season at No. 2 Mountain Ridge (8-4).
It didn’t disappoint: There were five lead changes and four ties in a seven-inning game.
The final swap occurred in the top of the sixth when Josef Sneathen hit a sacrifice fly to center for an 8-7 Alco edge, and that set the stage for arguably the most important sequence of the game.
Down by a run in the sixth, Mountain Ridge shortstop Uma Pua’auli drew a walk and swiped second to put the tying run in scoring position with no outs.
Bauer made a lunging grab on a flare from shortstop in shallow left-center, Griffin Madden snagged another tricky fly from second base and Bryce Madden garnered the final out with a huge strikeout that elicited a roar from the Allegany dugout.
In Allegany’s final at-bat a half-inning later, the Campers delivered the knock-out punch with a four-spot — the final two a two-run moonshot off the bat of Alex Kennell.
“We made too many mental mistakes, and we made too many true fielding mistakes,” Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. “There were too many mistakes on the base paths that cost us two or three runs.
“At the end of the game, pitchers left some balls in some bad situations, didn’t get the ball down. That hurt Bryce (Snyder) and (Lyle) Baker.”
Bauer accounted for the two other runs in the seventh when he legged out a two-RBI double. The senior was in a zone, finishing 4 for 5 with four RBIs and four runs.
With a single, a double, a triple and a two-run home run in the third — Bauer hit for the cycle.
“I was seeing it really well today and just put it in play, and it went our way,” Bauer said.
Bauer, an All-Area first-team selection last year, was getting under the ball early on in the season, but he’s made some adjustments and it’s starting to take effect. Bauer’s average is now up to .429 after Friday.
“I’ve had to tweak some stuff and it’s starting to show,” the sure-handed shortstop said. “Just standing a little taller, and loading a little bit better.”
Bauer wasn’t alone in his big night. All nine hitters in Allegany’s line-up hit safely, and Demetri Bascelli matched Bauer with a four-hit day, just missing a home-run with a double off the fence in the fourth.
Jacob McClay was 3 for 4 with a run out of the nine hole, and Kennell, Madden and Cayden Bratton notched a pair of base knocks each. Kennell and Madden both tallied two ribbies.
Bryce Madden picked up the win, coming on in relief of starter Griffin Madden after the James Madison commit was pulled early to preserve his pitching eligibility next week. Griffin Madden allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits in three frames, striking out four and walking one.
Bryce Madden allowed three runs on one hit with four Ks and two walks, retiring the final six hitters he faced.
“Bryce did a great job,” Irons said. “Because Cayden Bratton and Griffin Madden have pithed so well, Bryce Madden has had a hard time finding his way into games.
“We hold him in relief thinking he’s going to throw the last two innings, and these guys throw complete games. It was nice to see Bryce get out there in a situation like that and really respond to it.”
Mountain Ridge went with Snyder, a Frostburg State signee, on the hill to start. Though the senior didn’t have his best stuff, he battled to hold Allegany to eight runs in five innings — despite being touched up for 16 base hits — and give the Miners a chance to win the game.
“I don’t want to take anything away from Allegany, they’re a good hitting club,” Todd Snyder said. “Like I told Bryce, he got the ball up, and against them there are certain kids you can’t do that to. ... I don’t think he had his best stuff, but you have to give Allegany credit. They hit the baseball.”
There was nothing between the two teams during the first three innings.
Allegany struck first with two runs in the opening frame, benefitting from a pair of errors to plate a pair. One run came in a sac fly by Bryce Madden, and the other on a throw down to second that ended up in centerfield.
Yet, the Campers came right back and returned the favor. A walk and an error put a runner in scoring position for Bradyn Speir, who knocked an RBI single, and Ashton Shimko tied it up on a sacrifice fly to right field.
Bauer crushed his two-run homer in the third for a 4-2 Alco edge, and Mountain Ridge started the bottom half with three straight singles, setting up Shimko and Evan Cook — who both garnered run-scoring singles — to tie it again at four.
Bratton slotted an RBI single the other way in the fourth, and Allegany tacked on another in the fifth when Bascelli threw his hands at an 0-2 off-speed pitch to serve a single into center to make it 6-4.
Mountain Ridge took its first lead in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a Shimko RBI hit, a wild pitch and an error on what was likely a double play — though the run would’ve scored either way.
Griffin Madden legged out an RBI infield single in the sixth to plate Bauer following his lead-off triple, and that’s when Sneathen put Allegany in front for good with a sacrifice fly.
Both teams committed three errors, and Allegany out-hit Mountain Ridge, 20-7.
Shimko was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run, Speir ended 2 for 3 with a ribbie and a run, Cook singled and drove in a pair, Snyder was 1 for 3 with three runs scored and a steal, and Pua’auli singled, scored twice and stole two bags.
Mountain Ridge has a chance to avoid a winless week with a game at Meyersdale on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
The Miners are in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season, facing a trio of state championship contenders in Catoctin, Clear Spring and Allegany in succession. They have Allegany and Clear Spring again next week.
Allegany will look to clean up its fielding and base-running against Frankfort (8-9) on Monday at 5 p.m.
“I felt a lot better at 12-0 than I did at 13-0,” Irons said. “Those mistakes worried me. ... It’s nice we can hit home runs, but if you’re going to win a state championship, you’re going to do it by doing the little things correctly.”
