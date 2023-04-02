CUMBERLAND — Avery Miller went 4 for 4 and slugged a home run, Abi Britton fanned 11 and No. 1 Allegany routed Southern, 13-0, in five innings on Saturday.
The Campers (5-0) pounded 17 hits, led by Miller's four-hit, three-run, two-RBI day. Riley Gallagher finished 3 for 4 with two ribbies and two runs, Britton and Looker both singled and doubled, and Kylie Hook singled twice. Looker also drove in three runs.
Britton picked up the win, allowing one hit in four shutout innings with 11 Ks and no walks. Jordan Sneathen pitched a scoreless fifth inning.
Adeline Wilson singled for Southern's lone hit. Wilson took the loss on the mound.
Allegany is at Northern (1-3) on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Southern (1-4) is at Mountain Ridge (2-3) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Keyser 21 3
Hedgesville 10 3
HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — No. 2 Keyser outslugged Hedgesville, 21-10, and dropped the second game to the Eagles, 10-3, on Saturday.
In Game 1, the Golden Tornado exploded for nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away.
Keyser hit safely 17 times, led by Tayler Likens, who went 4 for.5 with three RBIs and five runs scored. Rylee Mangold was 3 for 5 for a double, four runs batted in and five runs; Makayla Gillaspie singled three rimes and drove in two runs; and Avery Everline doubled and singled twice.
Charity Wolfe homered, doubled and drove five runs in, and Morgan Pratt singled twice.
Mangold picked up the win in the circle, surrendering 10 runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and four walks in five innings of work. Wolfe threw two scoreless, no-hit frames of relief.
Gracelyn Brown doubled for Hedgesville. Brown took the loss as a pitcher.
In the second game, Hedgesville scored two runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to pull away from Keyser.
Faith Cooper belted two home runs and Olivia Cooper added one big fly to paced the Eagles' offense. Faith Cooper went 3 for 4 with four RBIs.
Kelsea Vandine earned a complete-game victory, surrendering three runs on 10 hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks in seven innings pitched.
Wolfe was tabbed with the loss after giving up 10 runs (five earned) on 15 hits in six innings pitched. She struck out four and walked one.
Pratt was 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Likens singled three times.
Keyser (6-2) is at Fort Hill (3-1) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
