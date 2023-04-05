CUMBERLAND — Allegany jumped on Martinsburg early, and the Bulldogs never fully recovered.
Cayden Bratton, Alex Kennell, Myles Bascelli and Caden Long banged doubles as part of a five-run opening frame, and that provided enough offense for Alco ace Griffin Madden, who held Martinsburg to just three hits in 6 2/3 strong innings.
The Bulldogs brought the tying run to the plate by loading the bases with two outs in the seventh, but reliever Cayden Bratton finished the job with a strikeout as the Campers defeated a solid Martinsburg squad, 6-2, to remain unbeaten.
“Griffin pitched a nice game again today, and we got the bats to the ball when it mattered. Had the big inning when it mattered,” Allegany head coach Jon Irons said.
Martinsburg (6-4) entered with an impressive resume that included a 4-0 record against opponents on Allegany’s schedule. The Berkeley County squad defeated Keyser, 12-2, Frankfort, 18-6, and Petersburg twice, 7-3 and 10-0.
The Bulldogs also defeated perennial power Jefferson, 3-1.
However, Allegany (5-0) did just enough at the plate Wednesday, and Madden tamed the high-powered Martinsburg bats striking out 10 in a near-complete game, allowing two runs on three hits and two bases on balls.
The Campers added an insurance run in the sixth when Landyn Ansel doubled to the opposite field with two outs.
“Griffin Madden is one of the best pitchers in the area, bar none,” Martinsburg head coach Aaron Beiler, a Frostburg State graduate, said. “You take away that five-run first where we misplayed a couple balls, and it’s a different ball game.”
Martinsburg cut into the early hole in the third inning with a Braeden Oviedo RBI single.
Madden followed with three scoreless frames. The senior James Madison signee nearly tossed a complete game but was pulled after he hit his pitch count with two outs in the seventh. His final batter, Christian Alter, doubled.
Bratton came on and struggled with his command, hitting a batter with the bases loaded to bring the tying run to the plate, but he eventually found his control to strike out Oviedo and end the game.
Martinsburg right-hander Carson Boober went the distance, allowing six runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in six innings pitched to take the loss.
Allegany’s early offense was aided by a pair of misplayed balls in the outfield. The most notable blunder came on a double crushed by Bascelli to center field, which the centerfielder fell down on allowing Bascelli and Caedon Wallace to score.
Wallace, Bascelli and Long topped Allegany with two hits apiece.
Beiler said that Madden’s velocity was what troubled the Bulldogs’ offense the most.
“The weird thing about the schedule is, you go from playing Petersburg and Keyser, and no offense to them, you go from putting up 24 runs on them on Saturday and then you turn around and see 88 (miles per hour),” the Martinsburg coach said.
“It takes a little bit of time to adjust to it. Some innings we were competitive, and some innings we weren’t.”
It was a clean game that featured just two errors, both committed by Martinsburg.
The Campers’ spotless defensive performance was made even more impressive given the absence of starting shortstop Bryce Madden, who was out with an injury.
Alco hopes to get him back in the line-up by their next game on Friday.
With Madden out, Ansel filled in at shortstop and Bratton was moved in from his usual outfield spot to second base.
“We talk about next-man up and being able to adapt in high school baseball,” Irons said. “You don’t have the depth of a college and Major League team, and they did a nice job.”
Allegany catcher Josef Sneathen set the tone early defensively when he threw out speedy Martinsburg lead-off man Jordan Canby trying to swipe second base after he led off the game with an infield single.
The week doesn’t get any easier for Allegany, as the Campers take on Smithsburg (4-3) at 11 a.m. and Musselman (8-3) at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Hot Stove Complex. Mountain Ridge will alternate opponents with the Campers.
Musselman defeated Martinsburg, 7-3, earlier this season, and Smithsburg beat defending Class 1A state champion Clear Spring, 5-4, on Monday.
“Friday is going to be a big day,” Irons said. “We’re going to play two good baseball teams, and hopefully we go out and learn and get better and it’s good for us in the long term.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.