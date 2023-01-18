FROSTBURG — After beating then No. 1 Fort Hill in their previous game, No. 1 Allegany held on to beat No. 5 Mountain Ridge 75-72 on the road in overtime on Tuesday night.
"Im just thrilled to death to escape with a win today," Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said. "We got outplayed the whole game, we got out hustled the whole game. Mountain Ridge had a great game plan, they did a great job against our half court press. We're just lucky to get out of here with a win."
The Campers (12-1, 5-0 WestMAC) were led by Cayden Bratton and Caiden Chorpenning who combined for 43 points. The Miners (5-6, 1-2 WestMAC) were led by Will Patterson who scored 27, leading all scorers.
"Tough way to lose, but we battled," Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale said. "Proud of our kids for battling, giving ourselves an opportunity to be where we were. It was a great basketball game, a great game for the fans from Allegany County to watch."
Mountain Ridge was led by Tyson Shoemaker early. He scored five of the Miners first seven points as Mountain Ridge took an early 7-2 lead.
Patterson led all scorers in the first quarter with eight points. He had back-to-back possessions where he hit a layup, came up with a steal and another layup on the other end.
"Will's just gaining confidence every game," Nightengale said. "He's becoming more of a offensive output. He's been coming off the bench, tonight because of matchups we opted to start him. He took that role and exploded with it."
Late in the quarter, Allegany blocked a shot and Chorpenning hit a putback to cut its deficit to 15-11 with 20 seconds left.
"I don't think we were taking very good shots," Eirich said. "We weren't running our offense at all. When you do that, it doesn't give you any rhythm and that's why we started slow."
After Mountain Ridge's David Miller made a buzzer-beater layup to end the quarter, a technical foul was called on the Campers.
The Miners led by six after one, and added a quick point on the technical free throw to open the second quarter.
In the first half, Mountain Ridge scored 11 points in the first half off inbounds, nine coming from beyond the arc.
"That's something we worked on in practice," Nightengale said. "We know Allegany plays a 2-3 zone so we put in a couple things. Our kids did a nice job of finding seems in the defense and made good passes to score."
Allegany struggled to hit shots from beyond the arc in the first half, going 0 for 4 in the first quarter and 4 for 15 in the half.
"I thought our shot selection was pretty bad most of the game," Eirich said. "I hate to say that, but I thought we could've done a better job."
Trailing 29-21 with 3:38 left in the second quarter, Allegany ended the half on a 9-5 run. Chorpenning scored back-to-back layups including one off a steal. Chazz Imes hit three long balls in the second quarter including one in the final seconds.
Mountain Ridge led 34-30 at halftime with Patterson leading all scorers with 15 points.
Chorpenning had a big third quarter with 11 points. He had a pair of putbacks, the second that cut the Miners lead to 42-41.
"Caiden's a scorer, sometimes scorers start slow," Eirich said. "He found his rhythm and that's the type of player he is."
The Campers took their first lead at 43-42 with 2:26 left in the quarter. The Miners quickly took it back, but Imes banked in a 3-pointer and drew a foul. He made the free throw to give Allegany a 49-46 lead.
"It's huge because we didn't play well the entire game," Eirich said. "I'm sure Mountain Ridge was pretty confident going into halftime. Our kids were in some kind of funk. I don't know if it's a hangover funk from the Fort Hill game but we didn't come out ready to play."
Trailing 52-49 heading into the fourth quarter, Mountain Ridge quickly regained the lead. It was a back-and-forth quarter with both offenses scoring at a high rate as the Miners outscored the Campers 18-15.
The quarter featured three lead changes and a pair of ties. Mountain Ridge led 67-66 with 2:18 left, but Allegany tied it at 67 with 20.8 seconds left.
"Desire, will, trying to make a play," Nightengale said of the high-scoring quarter. "You're trying to get the ball to the players that need to have the ball and score."
The Campers had a final look from deep for the win, but the shot went wide to force overtime.
"We only needed a two-pointer, and that's what we stressed trying to get a two-pointer," Eirich said. "That's not the shot we got, that's a credit to Mountain Ridge's defense to force us to take a shot like that."
There were 26 combined fouls in the second half and overtime. It resulted in a combined four points scored with 1:37 left in overtime.
The final minute of the extra period featured three lead changes. The Miners led with 1:05 to go before Bratton converted an and-one layup to retake the lead.
Trailing 75-72 with 4.7 seconds left, Mountain Ridge inbounded the ball and tried for a two-point shot. The shot missed and the final seconds ran out.
"Bad coaching on my part," Nightengale said. "We set up a play for David (Miller) to get the basketball and Peyton (Miller) to slip to the top of the key. David saw a seem, he dribbled in with the excitement of the ball in his hands. He got in too deep, that's bad coaching on my end that everyone didn't know we needed a 3-pointer to tie it up."
Shoemaker finished with 17 points for Mountain Ridge while Peyton Miller scored 12.
"Tyson hit some knockdown threes that were huge shots that we needed," Nightengale said.
Bratton led the Campers with 22 points while Chorpenning finished with 21. Imes scored 14 with four 3-pointers.
"Cayden just gives everything he's got every game," Eirich said. "Doesn't matter what sport it is, every coach that he has knows what you're gonna get from him."
Both teams head to Garrett County on Friday night. Mountain Ridge plays Northern at 7 p.m. while Allegany faces Southern at 6 p.m.
"We gotta execute our offenses, work to get high quality shots," Nightengale said of beating the Huskies. "Northern's going to be battling, they're hard-nosed players. They'll battle just like us."
